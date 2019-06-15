Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 where Sri Lanka face Australia at The Oval. Stay tuned for latest updates and scores.

After two washed-out games, Sri Lanka will be desperate to come out all guns blazing but defending champion Australia's depth will be hard to beat when the two sides clash at The Oval. Read the match preview to know more.

Sri Lanka have been unfortunate to have seen consecutive matches rained out at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. They take on Australia at The Oval with hopes of clear weather. Read the weather report here .

Big, big day for Sri Lanka. With two games washed out, Sri Lanka have little room for error and need to win three of their five games now. The weather is looking good in London and we should get a full game. Nuwan Pradeep, who hurt his small finger of the bowling arm while attempting a return catch started bowling on Thursday. There were worries about his fielding but he went through a rigorous session yesterday without much difficulty and he should play today. Sri Lanka need him badly too as he took career-best figures in their last game.

Lasith Malinga, who returned to Colombo early in the week to attend a family funeral, was expected to reach Colombo last night. Can’t spot him warming up though. Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who picked up a left side strain during his team’s loss to India earlier in the competition, has been ruled out. He has been on the mend since and although he had a couple of batting sessions in London, he hadn’t bowled yet. Australia have Mitchell Marsh as standby and if Stoinis doesn’t recover by next game, they will call for the replacement.

Emphasising on the importance of dot balls in limited overs cricket, Australia pacer Pat Cummins is delighted that the hard work he has put in to become accurate is starting to pay off.

Cummins is increasingly looking like the workhorse of this Australian team, plugging away with the wickets while others hog the headlines. The 26-year-old looked in great rhythm against Pakistan, taking 3 for 33 to derail their chase.

The right-arm pacer has bowled the most number of dot balls in the ongoing World Cup and the two bowlers that follow him are also from Australia -- Mitchell Starc and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

"That's the big improvement in my game in the last couple of years, the ability to hold a length and make it difficult to get runs," Cummins said after Australia's 41-run against Pakistan on Wednesday.

"If you give away easy singles then 300 becomes quite an achievable score. Cutting out the singles is huge, it means if you give away a boundary it might not be that big over of 10 or 11, it may just be a five or a six," Cummins added.

After they were set 308 for win, Pakistan scored steadily but Australia held their nerve and took wickets at regular intervals.

An eighth-wicket stand between Sarfaraz and Wahab Riaz, who scored 45 from just 39 balls, made it nervy for the defending champions until the last three wickets fell for just two runs - securing a third victory at the World Cup.

Cummins will once again be expected to play a key role for Australia when the defending champions play 1996 winners Sri Lanka in London's Kennington Oval on Saturday. With 3 wins from 4 games, Australia currently occupy the second place. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have just one win from their 4 matches; they have lost one and two of their matches have been washed out.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia match:

When will Sri Lanka vs Australia match take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia match will take place on 15 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia fixture will be played in Kennington Oval, London.

What time does the match begin?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Australia match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Squads:

Sri Lanka Team Players: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva.

Australia Team Players: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

