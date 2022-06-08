Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs Australia LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Sri Lanka Vs Australia At R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 08 June, 2022

08 June, 2022
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

97/4 (15.4 ov)

2nd T20I
Australia

Australia

Yet To Bat

Sri Lanka Australia
97/4 (15.4 ov) - R/R 6.19

Play In Progress

Dasun Shanaka (C) - 5

Bhanuka Rajapaksa - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batting 10 8 1 0
Dasun Shanaka (C) Batting 5 7 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jhye Richardson 3 0 16 2
Ashton Agar 3.4 0 25 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 90/4 (14.1)

7 (7) R/R: 4.66

Kusal Mendis (W) 36(36) S.R (100)

hit wicket b Jhye Richardson

T20I Live Cricket Score SL vs AUS live update

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score and latest updates , watch Score SL vs AUS online, Live coverage of today match SL vs AUS

T20I Live Cricket Score SL vs AUS live update

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka bats during the first T20I against Australia in Colombo. AP

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to field first against Sri Lanka in their second Twenty20 match Wednesday, hot on the heels of a thumping 10-wicket victory in the first contest.

Finch announced one change with Jhye Richardson replacing pacer Mitchell Starc against Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka, who chose to field an unchanged team.

Australian openers David Warner and Finch smashed half-centuries to beat Sri Lanka in 14 overs on Tuesday after Josh Hazlewood's spell restricted the hosts to 128 all out.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

With inputs from AFP

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 08, 2022 19:14:34 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Asitha Fernando stars as SL clinch series 1-0
First Cricket News

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Asitha Fernando stars as SL clinch series 1-0

Asitha Fernando finished with a career-best 6-51 as Sri Lanka thrashed hosts Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the second Test on Friday to win the series 1-0.

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Aaron Finch hopes cricket brings 'joy' to crisis-hit nation
First Cricket News

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Aaron Finch hopes cricket brings 'joy' to crisis-hit nation

Australia's cricketers hope to bring some 'joy' to Sri Lanka, white-ball captain Finch said, as the island nation prepares for a seven-week tour while wrestling with an unprecedented economic crisis.

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Aussies pick three pacers for first T20I
Sports

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Aussies pick three pacers for first T20I

With conditions in Colombo likely to suit fast bowlers, Kane Richardson is recalled for the rested Pat Cummins and joins Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the attack.