T20I Live Cricket Score SL vs AUS live update

|Sri Lanka
|Australia
|97/4 (15.4 ov) - R/R 6.19
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|Batting
|10
|8
|1
|0
|Dasun Shanaka (C)
|Batting
|5
|7
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Jhye Richardson
|3
|0
|16
|2
|Ashton Agar
|3.4
|0
|25
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 90/4 (14.1)
|
7 (7) R/R: 4.66
Dasun Shanaka (C) 5(7)
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 2(2)
|
Kusal Mendis (W) 36(36) S.R (100)
hit wicket b Jhye Richardson
Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score and latest updates , watch Score SL vs AUS online, Live coverage of today match SL vs AUS
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Toss report: Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to field first against Sri Lanka in their second Twenty20 match Wednesday, hot on the heels of a thumping 10-wicket victory in the first contest.
Finch announced one change with Jhye Richardson replacing pacer Mitchell Starc against Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka, who chose to field an unchanged team.
Australian openers David Warner and Finch smashed half-centuries to beat Sri Lanka in 14 overs on Tuesday after Josh Hazlewood's spell restricted the hosts to 128 all out.
Teams
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara
Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood
