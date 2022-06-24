Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI in Colombo

Sri Lanka vs Australia Live: Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat in the dead-rubber fifth one-day international against Australia in Colombo on Friday.

The hosts took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the fourth match against their injury-marred visitors, who are led by opening batsman Aaron Finch.

Shanaka announced three changes to the last game's winning combination with Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal and debutant Pramod Madushan replacing Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Finch had one change with Josh Inglis making his ODI debut, replacing Travis Head who hurt his hamstring in the last match.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Glen Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena and Ruchira Palliyaguruge

TV umpire: Prageeth Rambukwella

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle

(with inputs by AFP)

