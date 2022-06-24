Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI in Colombo

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sri Lanka Vs Australia LIVE SCORE (odi)

Sri Lanka Vs Australia At R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 24 June, 2022

24 June, 2022
Starts 14:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

109/8 (33.3 ov)

5th ODI
Australia

Australia

Yet To Bat

Sri Lanka Australia
109/8 (33.3 ov) - R/R 3.25

Play In Progress

Pramod Madushan - 12

Chamika Karunaratne - 12

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Chamika Karunaratne Batting 32 43 5 0
Pramod Madushan Batting 12 34 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Glenn Maxwell 10 0 38 1
Pat Cummins 3.3 1 7 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 85/8 (24.2)

24 (24) R/R: 2.66

Jeffrey Vandersay 4(23) S.R (17.39)

run out (Marnus Labuschagne)

Sri Lanka vs Australia Live: Sri Lanka take on Australia in Colombo having already clinched the ODI series.

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Sri Lanka took an unbeatable lead in the ODI series. AP

Sri Lanka vs Australia Live: Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat in the dead-rubber fifth one-day international against Australia in Colombo on Friday.

The hosts took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the fourth match against their injury-marred visitors, who are led by opening batsman Aaron Finch.

Shanaka announced three changes to the last game's winning combination with Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal and debutant Pramod Madushan replacing Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Finch had one change with Josh Inglis making his ODI debut, replacing Travis Head who hurt his hamstring in the last match.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Glen Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena and Ruchira Palliyaguruge

TV umpire: Prageeth Rambukwella

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle

(with inputs by AFP)

Updated Date: June 24, 2022 15:29:13 IST

