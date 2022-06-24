Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI in Colombo

|Sri Lanka
|Australia
|109/8 (33.3 ov) - R/R 3.25
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Chamika Karunaratne
|Batting
|32
|43
|5
|0
|Pramod Madushan
|Batting
|12
|34
|2
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Glenn Maxwell
|10
|0
|38
|1
|Pat Cummins
|3.3
|1
|7
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 85/8 (24.2)
|
24 (24) R/R: 2.66
Pramod Madushan 12(34)
Chamika Karunaratne 12(20)
|
Jeffrey Vandersay 4(23) S.R (17.39)
run out (Marnus Labuschagne)
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live: Sri Lanka take on Australia in Colombo having already clinched the ODI series.
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live: Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat in the dead-rubber fifth one-day international against Australia in Colombo on Friday.
The hosts took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the fourth match against their injury-marred visitors, who are led by opening batsman Aaron Finch.
Shanaka announced three changes to the last game's winning combination with Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal and debutant Pramod Madushan replacing Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga.
Finch had one change with Josh Inglis making his ODI debut, replacing Travis Head who hurt his hamstring in the last match.
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Glen Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena and Ruchira Palliyaguruge
TV umpire: Prageeth Rambukwella
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
(with inputs by AFP)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Skipper Chamari Athapaththu will lead both the squads, which include vital players like Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe and Inoka Ranaweera.
South Africa series done and dusted, Indian team management would now hope Rishabh Pant the batter fires on all cylinders in the next few months.
BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly, said it is extremely important that the financial well-being of our former cricketers is taken care of.