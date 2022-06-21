Sri Lanka vs Australia, LIVE Cricket Score, 4th ODI in Colombo

|Sri Lanka
|Australia
|200/5 (39.1 ov) - R/R 5.11
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Charith Asalanka
|Batting
|88
|88
|9
|0
|Dunith Wellalage
|Batting
|14
|30
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mitchell Marsh
|6.1
|1
|24
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 150/5 (29.4)
|
50 (50) R/R: 5.26
Dunith Wellalage 14(30)
Charith Asalanka 36(27)
|
Dasun Shanaka (C) 4(8) S.R (50)
run out (Mitchell Marsh / Alex Carey)
Sri Lanka, currently 2-1 up in the five-match ODI series after back-to-back wins, will hope to clinch the series when they take on Australia in the fourth ODI
Switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary by clicking on the tabs above
Toss report: Australia won the toss and elected to field first in the fourth one-day international against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.
With the series at stake, the five-time world champions brought in the experienced Pat Cummins in place of Jhye Richardson. There was no Mitchell Starc though. The left-arm quick hasn’t played any game since hurting his finger earlier in the series.
Sri Lanka also made one change, brining in Wanindu Hasaranga for fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera. Hasaranga had to sit out of the second and third ODIs that Sri Lanka went onto win due to a groin strain.
Sri Lanka have plenty of spin options and the wicket is expected to help spin bowlers.
Sri Lanka have not beaten Australia in an ODI series since 2010. That series win came in Australia and at home they have not beaten the opposition in a series for 30 years.
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Kuhnemann, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood.
Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana.
With inputs from AP
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Aaron Finch has defended the selection of Steve Smith in the playing XI against Sri Lanka, saying that the team has full confidence in his abilities and the role he needs to perform for the team.
Aaron Finch looked in command during this game as he ended unbeaten on 61 and took the attack to the Sri Lankan bowlers. The second match of this series will be played later tonight at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Richardson picked up his injury during the warm-up for the final Twenty20 international match but played Saturday's game before the severity was detected in a scan the next day.