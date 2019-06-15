First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 19 Jun 14, 2019
ENG vs WI
England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 17 Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs
ICC CWC Jun 15, 2019
SL vs AUS
The Oval, London
ICC CWC Jun 15, 2019
SA vs AFG
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Preview: Dimuth Karunaratne and Co seek for good fortune in clash against defending champions

After two washed out games, Sri Lanka will be desperate to come out all guns blazing but defending champion Australia's depth will be hard to beat when the two sides clash in a World Cup fixture on Saturday.

Press Trust of India, Jun 15, 2019 08:33:32 IST

London: After two washed out games, Sri Lanka will be desperate to come out all guns blazing but defending champion Australia's depth will be hard to beat when the two sides clash in a World Cup fixture on Saturday.

Sri Lanka have not played a match at the World Cup since 4 June, forced to split points with Bangladesh and Pakistan following two washed out games.

Sri Lanka have not played a match at the World Cup since 4 June. AP

Sri Lanka have not played a match at the World Cup since 4 June. AP

The island nation, who won the tournament back in 1996, stands fifth with just one win –against minnows Afghanistan in a rain-hit match –from four games.

Defending champions Australia, on the other hand, have been simply unstoppable with their loss against India being the only blemish in an otherwise professional performance so far in the tournament.

The five-time winners are placed second with three wins from four games.

With two fifties and a hundred, David Warner has been simply outstanding, helping Australia post 300-plus scores in the last two matches.

The opener hasn't yet looked his destructive best but the 107 off 111 balls against Pakistan will ease his mind. The knock was his first century since making a comeback after the ball-tampering scandal and he would look to play with more freedom now.

Skipper Aaron Finch too has two fifties to show in the last four innings. He and Warner gave Australia a rampaging start against Pakistan in their last match and the duo will back themselves for an encore against Sri Lanka.

However, Australia have looked vulnerable against quality pace bowling –they were reduced to 79 for five by West Indies.

Their middle order is brittle and squandered superb starts against Pakistan and India. Sri Lanka will look to exploit these weaknesses on Saturday.

Sri Lanka will hope that fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep, who had injured himself ahead of the Bristol game, returns Saturday to strengthen the bowling attack.

Veteran pacer Lasith Malinga, who had to fly home following the demise of mother-in-law, is also likely to play Saturday and the onus would be on the pace duo to get wickets.

In the batting department, the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side has failed to last the full 50 overs against New Zealand and Afghanistan.

They lost five wickets for 14 runs against New Zealand and then seven wickets for 36 runs against Afghanistan.

The former champions will have to address their batting woes before they take on the likes of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, both of whom have taken nine wickets each so far.

 

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2019 08:33:32 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Aaron Finch, Australia, Australia Cricket Team, Australia Vs Sri Lanka, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, David Warner, Dimuth Karunaratne, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Sports, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Cricket Team, Sri Lanka Vs Australia, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
Australia 4 3 1 0 6
India 3 2 0 1 5
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 2 4
West Indies 4 1 2 1 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 1 3
Pakistan 4 1 2 1 3
South Africa 4 0 3 1 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all