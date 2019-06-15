Australia captain Aaron Finch and pace bowler Mitchell Starc stole the show as the holders eased to an 87-run win over Sri Lanka at the Oval on Saturday.

Finch equalled his career-best one-day international score with a masterful 153 and Steve Smith chipped in with 73 as Australia scored 334-7.

Needing a World Cup record run-chase to claim a shock win, Sri Lanka got off to a flying start thanks to a first-wicket partnership of 115 between captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera.

But Perera departed for 52 and when Karunaratne fell on 97 the game swung back in Australia's direction.

Starc was the catalyst with a fiery spell of three wickets in six balls. Australia eventually dismissed Sri Lanka for 247 thanks in large part to his 4-55 from 10 overs.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the match:

Finch was busy today

Highest individual scores by captains for each team in World Cup: Eng: Strauss (158)

Aus: Finch (153)

SA: ABD (162*)

WI: Viv (181)

NZ: Turner (171*)

Ind: Kapil (175*)

Pak: Imran (102*)

SL: Jayasuriya (120)

Zim: B Taylor (138)

Ban: Shakib (55)#AusvSL #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 15, 2019

Here goes one more record in Finch's lap

Aaron Finch now has the highest WC score by an Australian captain, passing Ponting's 140*. It's a fairly decent knock. #AUSvSL #CWC19 — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) June 15, 2019

Australia fans and supporters in good mood





Another good win from Australia, managing to secure wins without their ideal balance, things can only get better! #CWC19 #AUSvSL — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) June 15, 2019

Well...

Sri Lanka wondering where the rain is when you really need it #AUSvSL #CWC19 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 15, 2019

More praise for Finch

So damn good 🙌🏼😍👏🏼 @AaronFinch5 you star... I didn’t wanna tweet at 100 and jinx, but I will for 150 💁🏼 go on, make it 200 😎 #CWC19 #AUSvSL #class — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) June 15, 2019

Poor effort from Lankans

After an inspiring, exhilarating start, Sri Lanka have squandered the opportunity to score an upset with some poor - really poor -batting by the middle order — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 15, 2019

