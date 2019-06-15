Sri Lanka vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Another good win', 'Poor batting', Twitter reacts to Australia's big win over islanders
Here's how Twitter reacted after Australia beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs to collect two more points and inch closer to the semi-final berth
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|New Zealand
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|England
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|India
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|Sri Lanka
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|West Indies
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|South Africa
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Bangladesh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Pakistan
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
Australia captain Aaron Finch and pace bowler Mitchell Starc stole the show as the holders eased to an 87-run win over Sri Lanka at the Oval on Saturday.
Finch equalled his career-best one-day international score with a masterful 153 and Steve Smith chipped in with 73 as Australia scored 334-7.
Needing a World Cup record run-chase to claim a shock win, Sri Lanka got off to a flying start thanks to a first-wicket partnership of 115 between captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera.
But Perera departed for 52 and when Karunaratne fell on 97 the game swung back in Australia's direction.
Starc was the catalyst with a fiery spell of three wickets in six balls. Australia eventually dismissed Sri Lanka for 247 thanks in large part to his 4-55 from 10 overs.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the match:
Finch was busy today
Here goes one more record in Finch's lap
Australia fans and supporters in good mood
Well...
More praise for Finch
Poor effort from Lankans
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Jun 15, 2019 23:33:06 IST
Also See
Sri Lanka vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Preview: Dimuth Karunaratne and Co seek for good fortune in clash against defending champions
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia worried about team balance following Marcus Stoinis' side strain injury
Sri Lanka vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Aaron Finch's magnificent century sinks Dimuth Karunaratne and Co at The Oval