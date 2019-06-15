First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 21 Jun 15, 2019
SA vs AFG
South Africa beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets (D/L method)
ICC CWC | Match 20 Jun 15, 2019
SL vs AUS
Australia beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs
ICC CWC Jun 16, 2019
IND vs PAK
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jun 17, 2019
WI vs BAN
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Sri Lanka vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Another good win', 'Poor batting', Twitter reacts to Australia's big win over islanders

Here's how Twitter reacted after Australia beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs to collect two more points and inch closer to the semi-final berth

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 15, 2019 23:33:06 IST

Australia captain Aaron Finch and pace bowler Mitchell Starc stole the show as the holders eased to an 87-run win over Sri Lanka at the Oval on Saturday.

Finch equalled his career-best one-day international score with a masterful 153 and Steve Smith chipped in with 73 as Australia scored 334-7.

Needing a World Cup record run-chase to claim a shock win, Sri Lanka got off to a flying start thanks to a first-wicket partnership of 115 between captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera.

But Perera departed for 52 and when Karunaratne fell on 97 the game swung back in Australia's direction.

Starc was the catalyst with a fiery spell of three wickets in six balls. Australia eventually dismissed Sri Lanka for 247 thanks in large part to his 4-55 from 10 overs.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the match:

Finch was busy today

Here goes one more record in Finch's lap

Australia fans and supporters in good mood

Well...

More praise for Finch

Poor effort from Lankans

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2019 23:33:06 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
India 3 2 0 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 4 1 2 1 3
South Africa 5 1 3 1 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 1 3
Pakistan 4 1 2 1 3
Afghanistan 4 0 4 0 0




Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

