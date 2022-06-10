Sri Lanka vs Australia: Bhanuka Rajapaksa recalled to hosts' squad for ODI series

Sri Lanka have announced the squad for the ODI series against Australia. While Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been recalled, Sri Lanka's U-19 skipper Dunith Wellalage has got a call-up in the 21-man squad.

The team will be led by Dasun Shanaka while Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal and Wanindu Hasaranga are some of the prominent names in the side.

Bhanuka lastplayed an ODI for Sri Lanka in September 2021 against South Africa.

The Lankan lions will be up against Australia in a five-match series scheduled to begin on 14th June, 2022. The ODI series will be followed by two Tests.

The two sides are presently locking horns in a three-match T20I series. The visitors have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead and the final T20I will be played on 11 June in Pallekele.

SQUAD: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Praveen Jayawickrama, Pramod Madushan

