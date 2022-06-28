Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test 2022: Galle Weather Update

After a jam-packed limited-overs action, Sri Lanka will take on Australia in the first of the two-match Test series which starts from 29 June onwards at the Galle International Stadium. While the Aussies will try to turn the table after enduring a 3-2 defeat in the One Day International series, the Lankans will eye to imitate the result of the last red-ball series played back in 2016.

Australia started their tour on a positive note by winning the 3-match T20 International Series. But the spinners from the host side did exceptionally well to record their first bilateral series win over the men in yellow on home soil after 30 years. The availability of star batter Steve Smith and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will boost the confidence of the visitors.

On the other side, Sri Lanka will aim to dominate the game with the help of their spinners like Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya and Ramesh Mendis on the slow and turning track of Galle. Eyes will be on spinner Jeffrey Vandersay who has done some serious damage in the ODI series. Aussie spinners Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson can play key roles, partnered by part-time bowler Maxwell.

Weather Update:

Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test match is set to take place at the Galle International Stadium. The first session can experience a thunderstorm on Wednesday but the sky may get clear in the afternoon. The temperature will hover between 26-33 degrees Celsius on the day. The wind speed can hover between 20 and 25 km/h.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson.

