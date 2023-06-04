Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka have won the toss and decided to bat in the second ODI against Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha

Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Malik

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI report: Sri Lanka have several headaches ahead of their World Cup qualifiers in two weeks’ time after suffering a heavy six-wickets defeat against Afghanistan on Friday.

Set a target of 269, Afghanistan got there with 19 deliveries to spare to take the opener of the three-match one-day international series.

Ibrahim Zadran was the hero for the visitors, top scoring with 98 runs. The opening batter took the Sri Lankan quicks to task during the Power Play as he raced to his half-century in just 35 balls.

Zadran, a 21-year-old right-handed batter, settled down after the field restrictions as he added 146 runs with Rahmat Shah for the second wicket as the Afghans proved Sri Lanka’s total of 268 was way below par.

Kasun Rajitha broke the stand when he had Zadran caught at deep mid-wicket, just two runs short of his fourth ODI hundred.

Zadran’s 98 runs came off 98 balls with 11 hits to the ropes and two over it.

Sri Lanka also dismissed Rahmat Shah for 55 when Matheesha Pathirana claimed his first ODI wicket. But Hashmathullah Shahidi’s 38 sealed the game for his side.

The Afghan captain shared 42 runs for the fourth wicket with Mohammad Nabi, who remained 27 not out.

