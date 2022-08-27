Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live cricket score & updates Asia Cup 2022, ball by ball commentary: SL 64/5 in 10 overs vs AFG

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first match of the Asia Cup 2022

PREVIEW: The much-anticipated Asia Cup is all set to get underway in Dubai when Sri Lanka take on Afghanistan in a Group B match on Saturday (27 August). Six teams have been divided among two groups. India, Pakistan and qualifiers Hong Kong feature in Group A, while Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The top two from each group qualify for the Super Four, wherein each team plays the other once and the top two teams qualify for the final, slated to be held on 11 September.

The much-awaited contest of the tournament will be India vs Pakistan on 28 August but before that Sri Lanka take on Afghanistan in the opener on Saturday.

Sri Lanka are without premier pacer Dushmantha Chameera, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a leg injury.

Despite Chameera’s absence, Sri Lanka still seem to have a balanced side with the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Pathum Nissanka all in their ranks.

Sri Lanka are five-time winners of the Asia Cup, second-most successful team in the tournament, having last won it in 2014.

For Afghanistan, Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will look to explode as far as their batting is concerned. The likes of Hashmatullah Shahidi and Najibullah Zadran impressed in the Afghan league recently, scoring 411 and 397 runs respectively.

In terms of bowling, Fareed Ahmad’s pace will be a major threat, while spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will also play a crucial role.

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup:

When is the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup game?

The Asia Cup game between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played on Saturday, 27 August.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match be held?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time is the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup scheduled to start?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match will start at 7.30 PM IST with the toss taking place half an hour earlier.

Which TV channel is Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match on?

The match will be telecast across the Star Sports Network channels (both SD and HD). You can also follow LIVE updates of the match on Firstpost.com.

Where to live stream Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match ?

The match can be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.