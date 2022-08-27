Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live cricket score & updates Asia Cup 2022, ball by ball commentary: SL 64/5 in 10 overs vs AFG

Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 27 August, 2022

27 August, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

64/5 (10.0 ov)

Match 1
Afghanistan

Afghanistan

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Sri Lanka Afghanistan
64/5 (10.0 ov) - R/R 6.4

Play In Progress

Bhanuka Rajapaksa - 4

Dasun Shanaka (C) - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batting 36 23 5 1
Dasun Shanaka (C) Batting 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3 0 13 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 60/5 (9.2)

4 (4) R/R: 6

Wanindu Hasaranga 2(8) S.R (25)

c Mohammad Nabi b Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live cricket score & updates Asia Cup 2022, ball by ball commentary: SL 64/5 in 10 overs vs AFG

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live cricket score & updates Asia Cup 2022, ball by ball commentary: SL 64/5 in 10 overs vs AFG

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live cricket score and commentary Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in tournament opener. Sri Lanka have lost wickets at regular intervals and are in a spot of bother

20:28 (IST)
wkt

SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Sri Lanka have been pushed on the back foot as they lose five. Mujeeb bowls that full, quick and straight to Hasaranga who opts for an aggressive stroke but miscues it completely and is caught by Nabi around the mid off region

Full Scorecard
20:21 (IST)
four

SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Mujeeb bowls that short and wide and Bhanuka Rajapaksa cuts that through the off side for a boundary

Full Scorecard
20:19 (IST)
wkt

SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Just when a partnership was buidling, Sri Lanka have lost another wicket. Danushka Gunathilaka went for the reverse sweep, plays it in the air but finds Karim Janat in the deep

Full Scorecard
20:13 (IST)
four

SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Rajapaksa once again gets a boundary. This time he gets it over extra cover. Tossed up from the spinner and he throws his bat on it. What a fine stand this has been 

Full Scorecard
20:08 (IST)
four

SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Rajapaksa flicks that fuller delivery, on leg stump for a boundary to the on side

Full Scorecard
20:05 (IST)
four

SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Gunathilaka brings that ramp shot into play. Length ball, around the middle and leg stump line and the left-hander plays that behind for a boundary

Full Scorecard
20:01 (IST)
four

SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Now Gunathilaka gets a boundary. Fuller, outside off from the bowler and he hits that through the covers for a boundary

Full Scorecard
19:58 (IST)
six

SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
SIX! Bhanuka Rajapaksa hammers that straight back. Fuller delivery from Naveen-ul-Haq, didn't really have much pace on it. The batter goes back in the crease and smashes that in the air

Full Scorecard
19:49 (IST)
wkt

SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Naveen-ul-Haq joins the party. He bowls a fuller delivery, around the fourth stump channel. Nissanka gives himself some room, tries to go inside out but doesn't connect as the ball takes the slightest of edge and rest is done by the wicket-keeper behind. He has gone upstairs to check though. But the review shows a very minute spike. Nissanka will have to walk back as well

Full Scorecard
19:41 (IST)
wkt

SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
WICKET! That's the second wicket for the left-handed bowler in the over. He gets this length delivery moving into the left-handed Asalanka as the ball hits the pads. The Afghanistan team appeals for an LBW and the umpire raises his finger. Sri Lanka are two down now

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
20:28 (IST)

SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Sri Lanka have been pushed on the back foot as they lose five. Mujeeb bowls that full, quick and straight to Hasaranga who opts for an aggressive stroke but miscues it completely and is caught by Nabi around the mid off region
20:19 (IST)

SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Just when a partnership was buidling, Sri Lanka have lost another wicket. Danushka Gunathilaka went for the reverse sweep, plays it in the air but finds Karim Janat in the deep
19:49 (IST)

SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Naveen-ul-Haq joins the party. He bowls a fuller delivery, around the fourth stump channel. Nissanka gives himself some room, tries to go inside out but doesn't connect as the ball takes the slightest of edge and rest is done by the wicket-keeper behind. He has gone upstairs to check though. But the review shows a very minute spike. Nissanka will have to walk back as well
19:41 (IST)

SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
WICKET! That's the second wicket for the left-handed bowler in the over. He gets this length delivery moving into the left-handed Asalanka as the ball hits the pads. The Afghanistan team appeals for an LBW and the umpire raises his finger. Sri Lanka are two down now
19:39 (IST)

SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
WICKET! That's the first breakthrough. Mendis will have to walk back. Farooqi bowls that touch fuller, on the middle and leg stump line as the batter tries to hit that on the on side but misses the ball completely. The on-field umpire had gives that NOT OUT but Nabi went upstairs and the DRS shows three reds. The ball was pitching in line and would have hit the stumps. A disappointing start for Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live cricket score & updates Asia Cup 2022, ball by ball commentary: SL 64/5 in 10 overs vs AFG

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022, LIVE CRICKET SCORE: AFG opted to bowl. (Photo Source: Afghanistan cricket board/Twitter)

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first match of the Asia Cup 2022

PREVIEW: The much-anticipated Asia Cup is all set to get underway in Dubai when Sri Lanka take on Afghanistan in a Group B match on Saturday (27 August). Six teams have been divided among two groups. India, Pakistan and qualifiers Hong Kong feature in Group A, while Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The top two from each group qualify for the Super Four, wherein each team plays the other once and the top two teams qualify for the final, slated to be held on 11 September.

The much-awaited contest of the tournament will be India vs Pakistan on 28 August but before that Sri Lanka take on Afghanistan in the opener on Saturday.

Sri Lanka are without premier pacer Dushmantha Chameera, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a leg injury.

Despite Chameera’s absence, Sri Lanka still seem to have a balanced side with the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Pathum Nissanka all in their ranks.

Sri Lanka are five-time winners of the Asia Cup, second-most successful team in the tournament, having last won it in 2014.

For Afghanistan, Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will look to explode as far as their batting is concerned. The likes of Hashmatullah Shahidi and Najibullah Zadran impressed in the Afghan league recently, scoring 411 and 397 runs respectively.

In terms of bowling, Fareed Ahmad’s pace will be a major threat, while spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will also play a crucial role.

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup:

When is the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup game?

The Asia Cup game between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played on Saturday, 27 August.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match be held?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time is the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup scheduled to start?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match will start at 7.30 PM IST with the toss taking place half an hour earlier.

Which TV channel is Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match on?

The match will be telecast across the Star Sports Network channels (both SD and HD). You can also follow LIVE updates of the match on Firstpost.com.

Where to live stream Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match ?

The match can be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 27, 2022 20:32:06 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Asia Cup: Hong Kong beat UAE by 8 wickets, qualify to face India and Pakistan
First Cricket News

Asia Cup: Hong Kong beat UAE by 8 wickets, qualify to face India and Pakistan

Hong Kong join India and Pakistan in Group A of the Asia Cup that gets underway on 27 August.

Asia Cup 2022: Steady Indian batting unit ready to battle for continental supremacy
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2022: Steady Indian batting unit ready to battle for continental supremacy

India begin the Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on Sunday and hope to go the distance on the back of their steady batting line-up.

Virat Kohli admits to faking intensity, being
First Cricket News

Virat Kohli admits to faking intensity, being "mentally down" and not touching the bat for a month

Following the England tour, Kohli took a break, skipping two white-ball series in the West Indies and Zimbabwe.