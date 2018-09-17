Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard and live commentary

Preview: Sri Lanka face a do-or-die situation on Monday when they take on Afghanistan in the second Group B match of the ongoing Asia Cup at Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka are smarting from a 137-run loss at the hands of Bangladesh earlier on Saturday, having been outplayed by Mashrafe Mortaza's boys at Dubai. Lasith Malinga marked a memorable return to international cricket with a haul of 4/23, with two of wickets coming in the very first over of the innings.

The former captain's 150-ball 144 with 11 fours and four sixes lifted Bangladesh from a precarious 1-2 in the first over to 261 after they won the toss and batted in the Group B match.

Sri Lanka, who have won five Asia Cup titles, had lost half of their side for 60 in the 17th over before being bowled out for 124 in 35.2 overs, succumbing to their second-worst defeat against Bangladesh in 45 one-day internationals.

Sri Lanka's worst defeat against Bangladesh was a 163-run loss at Dhaka earlier this year.

Dilruwan Perera (29), Upul Tharanga (27) and Suranga Lakmal (20) were the only batsmen to offer any resistance as Bangladesh bowled superbly from the start. Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan and skipper Mashrafe Mortaza took two wickets apiece.

Afghanistan are a confident side arriving at the UAE on the back of victories in Ireland, where they defeated the home team both in the T20I (2-0) as well as ODI (2-1) series. The team had whitewashed Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series before that, with all three games taking place in Dehradun.

With inputs from AFP