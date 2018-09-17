First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SAW in WI | 1st ODI Sep 16, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 40 runs
INDW in SL | 3rd ODI Sep 16, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
Sri Lanka Women beat India Women by 3 wickets
Asia Cup Sep 18, 2018
IND vs HK
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Asia Cup Sep 19, 2018
IND vs PAK
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2018, Match 3 at Abu Dhabi

Follow live update on the Asia Cup 2018 Group B clash between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi here.

FirstCricket Staff, September 17, 2018

107/1
Overs
24.0
R/R
4.46
Fours
10
Sixes
1
Extras
8
Ihsanullah Batting 45 61 6 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard and live commentary

Preview: Sri Lanka face a do-or-die situation on Monday when they take on Afghanistan in the second Group B match of the ongoing Asia Cup at Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka are smarting from a 137-run loss at the hands of Bangladesh earlier on Saturday, having been outplayed by Mashrafe Mortaza's boys at Dubai. Lasith Malinga marked a memorable return to international cricket with a haul of 4/23, with two of wickets coming in the very first over of the innings.

Angelo Mathews and Asghar Afghan, captain of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan respectively. AFP

Angelo Mathews and Asghar Afghan, captain of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan respectively. AFP

The former captain's 150-ball 144 with 11 fours and four sixes lifted Bangladesh from a precarious 1-2 in the first over to 261 after they won the toss and batted in the Group B match.

Sri Lanka, who have won five Asia Cup titles, had lost half of their side for 60 in the 17th over before being bowled out for 124 in 35.2 overs, succumbing to their second-worst defeat against Bangladesh in 45 one-day internationals.

Sri Lanka's worst defeat against Bangladesh was a 163-run loss at Dhaka earlier this year.

Dilruwan Perera (29), Upul Tharanga (27) and Suranga Lakmal (20) were the only batsmen to offer any resistance as Bangladesh bowled superbly from the start. Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan and skipper Mashrafe Mortaza took two wickets apiece.

Afghanistan are a confident side arriving at the UAE on the back of victories in Ireland, where they defeated the home team both in the T20I (2-0) as well as ODI (2-1) series. The team had whitewashed Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series before that, with all three games taking place in Dehradun.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2018

Tags : Afg Vs SL Live Score, Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka, Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Angelo Mathews, Asghar Afghan, Asia Cup 2018, Cricket, Cricket Score, Live Cricket Score, Live Score, Rashid Khan, Suranga Lakmal

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all