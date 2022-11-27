Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan At Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, 27 November, 2022

27 November, 2022
Starts 14:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Afghanistan

Afghanistan

149/4 (30.2 ov)

2nd ODI
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

Yet To Bat

Afghanistan Sri Lanka
149/4 (30.2 ov) - R/R 4.91

Play In Progress

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C) - 2

Najibullah Zadran - 6

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Hashmatullah Shahidi (C) Batting 7 5 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Maheesh Theekshana 5.2 0 29 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 149/4 (30.2)

8 (8) R/R: 4.36

Najibullah Zadran 6(8) S.R (75)

lbw b Maheesh Theekshana

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI in Pallekele

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan LIVE Score and ball-by-ball updates: Sri Lanka aim to fight back and keep the series alive after losing the opening game by 60 runs.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI in Pallekele

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and his Afghanistan counterpart Hashmatullah Shahidi pose with the ODI series trophy. Image credit: Twitter/@OfficialSLC

Preview: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka as they looked to clinch the series in the second one-day international on Sunday.

The tourists, who won the opener in the three-match series, came in unchanged in Pallekele, where rain was expected in the evening.

Sri Lanka’s hopes of direct qualification into next year’s 50-overs World Cup were dented after their opening loss, with crucial Super League points on offer in the series.

Hosts India and the seven highest-ranked other teams earn direct entry to the 2023 tournament.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, remain unchanged from their 60-run thrashing on Friday at the same venue.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Updated Date: November 27, 2022 15:13:28 IST

