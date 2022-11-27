Preview: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka as they looked to clinch the series in the second one-day international on Sunday.

The tourists, who won the opener in the three-match series, came in unchanged in Pallekele, where rain was expected in the evening.

Sri Lanka’s hopes of direct qualification into next year’s 50-overs World Cup were dented after their opening loss, with crucial Super League points on offer in the series.

Hosts India and the seven highest-ranked other teams earn direct entry to the 2023 tournament.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, remain unchanged from their 60-run thrashing on Friday at the same venue.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

