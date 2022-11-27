|Afghanistan
|Sri Lanka
|149/4 (30.2 ov) - R/R 4.91
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Hashmatullah Shahidi (C)
|Batting
|7
|5
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Maheesh Theekshana
|5.2
|0
|29
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 149/4 (30.2)
|
8 (8) R/R: 4.36
Najibullah Zadran 6(8)
|
Najibullah Zadran 6(8) S.R (75)
lbw b Maheesh Theekshana
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan LIVE Score and ball-by-ball updates: Sri Lanka aim to fight back and keep the series alive after losing the opening game by 60 runs.
Preview: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka as they looked to clinch the series in the second one-day international on Sunday.
The tourists, who won the opener in the three-match series, came in unchanged in Pallekele, where rain was expected in the evening.
Sri Lanka’s hopes of direct qualification into next year’s 50-overs World Cup were dented after their opening loss, with crucial Super League points on offer in the series.
Hosts India and the seven highest-ranked other teams earn direct entry to the 2023 tournament.
Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, remain unchanged from their 60-run thrashing on Friday at the same venue.
Teams
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)
TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
