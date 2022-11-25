Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan At Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, 25 November, 2022

25 November, 2022
Starts 14:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Afghanistan

Afghanistan

37/0 (6.4 ov)

1st ODI
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

Yet To Bat

Afghanistan Sri Lanka
37/0 (6.4 ov) - R/R 5.55

Play In Progress

Ibrahim Zadran - 17

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W) - 18

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W) Batting 18 23 3 0
Ibrahim Zadran Batting 17 17 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Kasun Rajitha 3.4 0 20 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

37 (37) R/R: 5.55

0 0(0) S.R (0)

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Pallekele

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI, Live Cricket Score: Follow our live blog for scores and updates from Pallekele.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Pallekele

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and Dhananjaya de Silva celebrate after guiding their side to a six-wicket victory during the T20 World Cup. AP

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan both had disappointing T20 World Cup campaigns and would be eager to turn things around in this bilateral series. After Afghanistan’s exit, Mohammed Nabi announced he was stepping down as captain with batter Hashmatullah Shahidi stepping in.

Sri Lanka have stuck with Dasun Shanaka who has a good win record at home. For the hosts, most of the news recently have been around off-field activity. It has almost brushed their Asia Cup triumph under the carpet.

For both these teams, in ODI Super League, an eye is set on direct qualification for next year’s 50-over World Cup in India. Afghanistan, seventh with 100 points, find themselves in a good place to take that spot.

Sri Lanka, on 62 points, are two spots beneath the West Indies. Results in the next three ODIs could have a big bearing on their fate.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 25, 2022 14:17:43 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Cricket Discipline Commission reprimands England's Alex Hales over controversial social media post
First Cricket News

Cricket Discipline Commission reprimands England's Alex Hales over controversial social media post

After a picture of Hales in blackface was published by The Sun last year, Hales had in November 2021 apologised via an Instagram video.

Major League Cricket set to kick-off in United States from July 2023
First Cricket News

Major League Cricket set to kick-off in United States from July 2023

The 2023 season will feature 19 matches to be played over 18 days, building up to the first-ever MLC championship final to take place on July 30, 2023.

David Warner: Cricket Australia opens door for opener's return to leadership role
First Cricket News

David Warner: Cricket Australia opens door for opener's return to leadership role

David Warner was banned from any leadership role in Australia over his part in the Cape Town ball tampering affair in 2018.