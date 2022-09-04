Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka’s death bowling ruins Gurbaz’s party and other talking points

With the advent of the Super Four stage at the Asia Cup, the tournament has only been more intense. Group B toppers Afghanistan who had beaten Sri Lanka earlier with utmost ease, now lost to the same opponent in a nail-biting match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

After batting first, Afghanistan posted 175 on the back of Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s brilliant 84-run innings that came with a blistering strike rate of 186.67.

Afghanistan could have had a lot more on the board but the Sri Lankan bowlers were excellent at death and restricted their opponents even as they tried to create carnage.

Sri Lanka’s batting was a team effort as four batters scored in thirties and had priceless contributions towards their run chase. The openers built a lovely platform for their middle order to bank on as they registered a 62-run partnership in 6.3 overs before Kusal Mendis was caught at deep mid-wicket.

Afghanistan fought till the last over, even managed three dot balls and a wicket, but they will rue the dropped chances which gave Sri Lankan batters a lifeline.

Here are some significant talking points from the game:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s sizzling knock

First things first, Gurbaz’s innings was the prime reason for Afghanistan to be able to compete with Sri Lanka and put them on the back foot in the initial part of the match. Gurbaz didn’t get any boundaries in the first three overs as Hazratullah Zazai took the charge. But once his partner got out, Gurbaz fired all guns and ensured the Sri Lankan bowlers were kept under pressure at all times.

The right-hander hit 84 runs in 45 deliveries at a strike rate of 186.67; his innings included four 4s and six maximums.

Highest score in men’s T20 Asia Cup:

84 – Rahmanullah Gurbaz🇦🇫 v SL, today

83 – Rohit Sharma🇮🇳 v BAN, 2016

80 – Sabbir Rahman🇧🇩 v SL, 2016

78* – Mohammad Rizwan🇵🇰 v HK, 2022

75* – Tillakaratne Dilshan🇱🇰 v PAK, 2016 All 5 Asian full-member teams for the top-5.#AsiaCup #AFGvSL — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 3, 2022

Gurbaz also got a lifeline when he was caught at long-on in the third over but the fielder’s shoe had touched the rope while taking the catch, and it was awarded as a six instead.

Since then, the batter never looked back and made full use of the second chance he got. Gurbaz’s wicket in the 16th over also started the downfall of Afghanistan’s batting as they could score at only seven runs per over in the last five overs.

Sri Lanka’s excellent death bowling

After the Afghanistan batters dominated the first 15 overs – scoring 138/1 on the back of Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran’s supporting role, Sri Lanka hit the brakes on their scoring rates and stopped any further damage from happening.

Sri Lanka gave only 37 runs in the last five overs and also dismissed five batters including the settled pair of Gurbaz and Ibrahim. Afghanistan’s middle order could not get going straight away after coming out to bat.

Only the 18th over went for more than 10 runs (13), but the Lankans reciprocated it with a three-run 19th over that also produced two wickets.

It would be fair to say that Afghanistan lost the match with the bat in the last five overs as they failed to post a total of around 190 which could have proved to be too much for Sri Lanka.

The loser of this match will have to beat Ind and Pak both to stay in contention for final. So consider this almost a knock out game. 🌝 #SLvBAN — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 3, 2022

Najibullah Zadran’s runout

One of the two wickets in the 19th over was Najibullah Zadran’s runout. Rashid struck a low full toss to extra cover and the two sprinted for a quick single that was never available. Wanindu Hasaranga stood up with a brilliant throw and wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis completed the rituals breaking down the stumps.

Najibullah was looking dangerous as he had already scored 17 of 10 balls which included a four and a six.

Afghanistan managed only nine runs in the last seven deliveries, but with Najibullah at the crease, they could have hoped for a few more runs.

Afghanistan’s dropped chances

Besides the death-over struggle what hurt Afghanistan significantly were the two dropped catches in the second innings.

The first was Danushka Gunathilaka’s catch on the last ball of the 12th over when Karim put down a straightforward catch on the leg side which also resulted in a boundary. Gunathilaka added another 20 runs in 10 deliveries as a result of that dropped catch, including the four as a result of the drop.

The second was Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s catch in the 16th over as the southpaw heaved a slower ball towards the extra cover boundary and found the fielder. But Shinwari, who was on the field after a long time dropped an easy catch.

Rajapaksa did hit one boundary after that dropped catch, reducing the equation to four runs of 11 balls and ensuring that Afghanistan could surrender.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s onslaught

Rajapaksa’s onslaught towards the death was the final nail in the coffin for Afghanistan. Bhanuka came to the crease in the 15th over when Sri Lanka needed 57 runs off 35 deliveries and the match was well-balanced.

However, Rajapaksa made the tense situation liberating for his dugout as he hit four 4s and a six in his 14-ball stay at the crease. He scored 31 at a strike rate of 221.43 and that was more than sufficient for his side to be guided home safely.

By the time he got out, Sri Lanka needed just two runs to win with 10 balls left for their cause.

