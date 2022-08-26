Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

Excerpt - SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Asia Cup: Check here for Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan.
Sri Lanka will kick off their Asia Cup campaign against Afghanistan tomorrow at the Dubai International Stadium. Sri Lanka has been the second most successful side of the tournament after India with as many as five titles to their name, while Afghanistan are still waiting to lift their maiden trophy.
However, this year’s journey has been a disappointing one for the island nation as they have lost all their T20 International series so far. On the other hand, the Afghan brigade has been enjoying exceptional form in the shortest format except for the last series against Ireland, where they failed, though by a small margin.
Read: Asia Cup 2022 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Dubai International Stadium Weather Update
The Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lankan side enters the competition without their star pacer, Dushmantha Chameera who has been sidelined due to injury. Aside from this mishap, the Island nation has a balanced team with some top players, like opener Pathum Nissanka, powerhouse Bhanuka Rajapaksa, renowned spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, and rookie Maheesha Theekshana in the side.
In an effort to capture their first championship since 2014, they will be hoping to start their campaign on a victorious note. Sri Lanka needs to be cautious of their opponents. Afghanistan are quite capable of upending them during the clash.
Afghanistan, under the leadership of Mohammad Nabi, will play their historic 100th T20 international, and they hope to make it even more memorable by registering a win. The likes of Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, and Naveen-ul-Haq can become the key factors from the side. And an Afghan team without Rashid Khan’s name will be an incomplete story.
Read: Asia Cup 2022 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Head-to-Head Records and Stats
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dream 11 Prediction:
Captain: Rashid Khan
Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga
Suggested Playing XI for SL vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Batsmen: Pathum Nissanka, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Charith Asalanka, Hazratullah Zazai
Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis
All-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan
Bowlers: Waninudu Hasaranga, Naveen-ul-Haq, Chamika Karunaratne
Predicted Playing 11s:
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Wandersay, Maheesh Theekshana and M Pathirana.
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Farooqi, Naveen-Ul-Haq.
