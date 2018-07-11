Sri Lanka veteran spinner Rangana Herath hints at international retirement after England Test series in November
Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath might retire from international cricket after the three-match Test series against England in November, the left-arm spinner has said.
Press Trust of India,
July 11, 2018
- India in England, 3 T20I Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND India beat England by 7 wickets
- T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe, 2018 AUS Vs PAK Pakistan beat Australia by 6 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 IREW Vs PNGW Ireland Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 27 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 UGAW Vs NED Uganda Women beat Netherlands Women by 6 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 NED Vs PNGW Papua New Guinea Women beat Netherlands Women by 44 runs
- New Zealand Women in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jul 13th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 14th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 14th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 14th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 14th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 02:20 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 03:20 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 02:20 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW vs INDW - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs PAKW - Nov 10th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5751
|125
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3548
|101
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Bengaluru: Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath might retire from international cricket after the three-match Test series against England in November, the left-arm spinner has said.
Herath has notched up 418 wickets in 90 Test matches for Sri Lanka and is the country’s highest wicket-taker after Muttiah Muralitharan, who has a staggering 800 Test wickets to his name.
File image of Rangana Herath. Reuters
“Maybe my final series will be the England series later in the year,” the 40-year-old told BBC Sinhala. “There comes a time for every cricketer, when they have to stop playing. I think that time has come for me.”
Herath, who retired from one-day and Twenty20 Internationals in 2016, is in the squad for Sri Lanka’s two-match Test series against South Africa, which kicks off on Thursday in Galle.
With spinners like Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya and Lakshan Sandakan in the national side, Herath believed Sri Lanka would be in good hands post his retirement.
Updated Date:
Jul 11, 2018
Also See
Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Aiden Markram looking forward to first overseas Test tour and Dale Steyn's return
Highlights, Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 at Galle, Full Cricket Score: Visitors trail by 283 runs
Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Faf du Plessis says he's 'hoping to see Dale Steyn bowl really quick again' in Test series