First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in ENG | 3rd T20I Jul 08, 2018
ENG Vs IND
India beat England by 7 wickets
T20I Tri-Series in ZIM | Final Jul 08, 2018
AUS Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Australia by 6 wickets
NZW in ENG Jul 13, 2018
ENGW vs NZW
Grace Road, Leicester
ICC WWT20Q Jul 14, 2018
TBC vs TBC
Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka veteran spinner Rangana Herath hints at international retirement after England Test series in November

Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath might retire from international cricket after the three-match Test series against England in November, the left-arm spinner has said.

Press Trust of India, July 11, 2018

Bengaluru: Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath might retire from international cricket after the three-match Test series against England in November, the left-arm spinner has said.

Herath has notched up 418 wickets in 90 Test matches for Sri Lanka and is the country’s highest wicket-taker after Muttiah Muralitharan, who has a staggering 800 Test wickets to his name.

Rangana Herath will miss the third Test in Delhi. Reuters/ File

File image of Rangana Herath. Reuters

“Maybe my final series will be the England series later in the year,” the 40-year-old told BBC Sinhala. “There comes a time for every cricketer, when they have to stop playing. I think that time has come for me.”

Herath, who retired from one-day and Twenty20 Internationals in 2016, is in the squad for Sri Lanka’s two-match Test series against South Africa, which kicks off on Thursday in Galle.

With spinners like Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya and Lakshan Sandakan in the national side, Herath believed Sri Lanka would be in good hands post his retirement.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #England #Muttiah Muralitharan #Rangana Herath #South Africa #Sri Lanka #Sri Lanka Vs England 2018 #Sri Lanka Vs South Africa 2018 #Test Cricket #TheySaidIt

Also See

90’s style photo filters | What The App




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5751 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3548 101
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all