Bengaluru: Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath might retire from international cricket after the three-match Test series against England in November, the left-arm spinner has said.

Herath has notched up 418 wickets in 90 Test matches for Sri Lanka and is the country’s highest wicket-taker after Muttiah Muralitharan, who has a staggering 800 Test wickets to his name.

“Maybe my final series will be the England series later in the year,” the 40-year-old told BBC Sinhala. “There comes a time for every cricketer, when they have to stop playing. I think that time has come for me.”

Herath, who retired from one-day and Twenty20 Internationals in 2016, is in the squad for Sri Lanka’s two-match Test series against South Africa, which kicks off on Thursday in Galle.

With spinners like Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya and Lakshan Sandakan in the national side, Herath believed Sri Lanka would be in good hands post his retirement.