Sri Lanka Test captain Dinesh Chandimal, team coach and manager admit to breaching Level 3 offence in ICC Code
Three members of the Sri Lankan team management, including Test captain Dinesh Chandimal, have accepted the ICC's charge of acting against the spirit of the game.
Press Trust of India,
June 22, 2018
Dubai: The Sri Lankan team management, including skipper Dinesh Chandimal, has accepted the ICC's charge of acting against the spirit of the game by refusing to take the field in the second Test against the West Indies after a ball-tampering row.
File image of Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal and coach Chandika Hathurusingha. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC
Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha have admitted to their role in team's refusal to take the field during the second Test at St Lucia, the ICC said in a statement. Following their admission, the ICC appointed Michael Beloff, QC, as the Judicial Commissioner to hear the case to determine the appropriate sanction as. according to the ICC code of conduct, it breaches Article 2.3.1, a Level 3 offence, which relates to "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game".
The three were charged by the ICC chief executive David Richardson on Tuesday for their involvement in the incident on Saturday, which caused a two-hour delay in the start of play. Chandimal has been found guilty by the ICC for attempting to change the condition of the ball after video evidence indicated that he applied saliva to it shortly after putting what ICC suggested was a sweet into his mouth.
The Sri Lankan skipper, however, appealed against match referee Javagal Srinath's verdict of banning him for one Test match. Beloff will hear Chandimal's appeal today to establish the procedural schedule on the Level 3 charges. All Level 3 breaches carry an imposition of between four and eight suspension points and attracts a ban for 2 to 4 Tests or 4 to 8 ODIs.
Updated Date:
Jun 22, 2018
