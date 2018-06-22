First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in ENG | 4th ODI Jun 21, 2018
ENG Vs AUS
England beat Australia by 6 wickets
T20I Tri-Series in NED | Match 6 Jun 20, 2018
NED Vs SCO
Scotland beat Netherlands by 115 runs
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 23, 2018
ENGW vs SAW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 23, 2018
ENGW vs NZW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka Test captain Dinesh Chandimal, team coach and manager admit to breaching Level 3 offence in ICC Code

Three members of the Sri Lankan team management, including Test captain Dinesh Chandimal, have accepted the ICC's charge of acting against the spirit of the game.

Press Trust of India, June 22, 2018

Dubai: The Sri Lankan team management, including skipper Dinesh Chandimal, has accepted the ICC's charge of acting against the spirit of the game by refusing to take the field in the second Test against the West Indies after a ball-tampering row.

File image of Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal and coach Chandika Hathurusingha. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC

File image of Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal and coach Chandika Hathurusingha. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC

Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha have admitted to their role in team's refusal to take the field during the second Test at St Lucia, the ICC said in a statement. Following their admission, the ICC appointed Michael Beloff, QC, as the Judicial Commissioner to hear the case to determine the appropriate sanction as. according to the ICC code of conduct, it breaches Article 2.3.1, a Level 3 offence, which relates to "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game".

The three were charged by the ICC chief executive David Richardson on Tuesday for their involvement in the incident on Saturday, which caused a two-hour delay in the start of play. Chandimal has been found guilty by the ICC for attempting to change the condition of the ball after video evidence indicated that he applied saliva to it shortly after putting what ICC suggested was a sweet into his mouth.

The Sri Lankan skipper, however, appealed against match referee Javagal Srinath's verdict of banning him for one Test match. Beloff will hear Chandimal's appeal today to establish the procedural schedule on the Level 3 charges. All Level 3 breaches carry an imposition of between four and eight suspension points and attracts a ban for 2 to 4 Tests or 4 to 8 ODIs.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #David Richardson #Dinesh Chandimal #ICC #International Cricket Council #Michael Beloff #Sri Lanka Cricket Team #West Indies Cricket Team #West Indies Vs Sri Lanka 2018

Also See

Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5751 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3548 101
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all