New Delhi: Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka's Test captain was arrested in Colombo on Sunday for drunk driving, following which the player has issued a public apology on Monday and has described his own attitude as "utterly unbecoming of a Sri Lankan national cricketer".

The player was involved in an accident in Colombo on Sunday, following which he was arrested and subsequently bailed, while a driver of the other vehicle was admitted to the hospital with minor injuries.

Karunaratne issued his apology on Monday in which he apologised to the owner of the other vehicle who was harmed in the accident on Sunday.

The player tweeted his full apology which reads:

"You may be aware of some disturbing news which occurred last morning! The vehicle I was driving back home, unfortunately, met with a minor accident in Colombo. I firstly need to apologize to the owner of the other vehicle who had a few very minor injuries and was absolutely decent in his manner to very amicably sort out the matter directly with me. As I type I am very pleased to note and would like to inform all of you that he has been discharged from the hospital where he was under precautionary observation and is now resting at home. Rest assured that my moral obligation towards his betterment and well been will be well looked after and that's guaranteed," Karunaratne tweeted.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) may impose their own punishment on the player once the whole legal process gets completed.

Karunaratne had led the Sri Lankan team to their historic Test series win against South Africa in February, following which he was being talked about by the national selectors as a prospective World Cup captain.