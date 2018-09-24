Sri Lanka sack Angelo Mathews as limited-overs captain ahead of England tour, Dinesh Chandimal to take over
The board said it asked Mathews to step down as captain of the ODI and T20 teams to clear the way for Chandimal to lead Sri Lanka during the England tour.
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW Live Now
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 115 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 5 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 3 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs PAK India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs AFG Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs AFG - Sep 25th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs BAN - Sep 26th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs TBC - Sep 28th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 4th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Imran Khan's charade of peace with India falls apart amid brutal killings, garish stamps and a childish tweet
-
Maldives presidential polls: Opposition leader Ibrahim Mohamed Solih defeats Abdulla Yameen, wins 58.3% of vote
-
Rasika Dugal on Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Envious of his position as he can star in both Manto, Genius
-
IL&FS, DHFL shocks may be temporary triggers, but the bad news for Indian financial markets do not end there
-
Tour Championship: Tiger Woods wins first PGA Tour title in five years to cap off incredible return to golf
-
Sikkim Airport Inauguration: पीएम ने किया पाकयोंग एयरपोर्ट का उद्घाटन, 4 अक्टूबर से शुरू होंगी उड़ानें
-
मोदी रिश्ते क्यों सुधारेंगे, चुनाव जो लड़ना है: पाक मीडिया
-
चारा घोटाले के कई अभियुक्त अफसरों के जीवन में छा रहा अंधेरा
-
राफेल विवाद: ओलांद के दावे ने बढ़ाई मोदी सरकार की मुश्किल, भारत-रूस के संबंधों पर भी संकट
-
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018: सुपरहिट मुकाबले में फ्लॉप हो गया पाकिस्तान, फाइनल में पहुंचा भारत
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6113
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4032
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Colombo: Sri Lanka's cricket board sacked skipper Angelo Mathews on Sunday after the country's humiliating exit from the Asia Cup, replacing him with Dinesh Chandimal for the upcoming England tour.
The board said it asked Mathews to step down as captain of the ODI and T20 teams to clear the way for Chandimal to lead Sri Lanka during the tour.
File image of Angelo Mathews. AP
"The national selectors... have requested Mathews to relinquish his duties as captain with immediate effect," the board said in a statement. It did not say why Mathews was sacked.
But Mathews has come in for severe criticism for his leadership at the Asia Cup, with the Sri Lankan side forced out of the tournament after losing to lower ranked Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
Chandimal was already captain of the Sri Lankan Test team and will now lead the country in all three formats of the game.
England will play five ODI matches, a one-off T20 and three Tests against the visitors from 10 October.
Sri Lanka were thumped by 137 runs against Bangladesh in their opening match of the Asia Cup tournament and have now lost 30 of their 40 matches since January 2017.
Updated Date:
Sep 24, 2018
Also See
Asia Cup 2018: With odds stacked against them, Sri Lanka look to reverse their ODI fortunes
Firstpost Spodcast Episode 39: Alastair Cook's fairytale farewell, Dinesh Chandimal's absence from Asia Cup and more on our daily podcast
As battle for Asian supremacy in cricket begins, here's a Asia Cup quiz from the previous editions of tournament