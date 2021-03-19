Sri Lanka revives virus-hit Bangladesh series, to host two Tests starting 21 April

Sri Lanka's cricket board Friday announced that it will host Bangladesh next month and revive a Test series that was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"The series was originally scheduled to be played during October – November 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19," the board said in a statement.
Sri Lanka was originally scheduled to play three Tests, but under the revised schedule only two matches will be played.
Sri Lanka Cricket said Bangladesh will arrive in Sri Lanka on 12 April and play their first Test on 21 April in Kandy followed by the next match, also at the same venue, from 29 April.
Sri Lanka hosted its first international match during the pandemic when they played against England in January at an empty stadium where spectators were barred under health regulations.
Sri Lanka has recorded a surge in cases since October. Nearly 90,000 COVID-19 infections have been reported in the South Asian island where 538 have died of the virus.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Dr Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Boston, is considered the authority on vaccinations
Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara said he has signed a document seeking the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers to ban burqas
Brathwaite has previously led the team in seven Tests while deputizing for Holder, including in the recent 2-0 Test Series win away to Bangladesh