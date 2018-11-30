First Cricket
Sri Lanka recall Lahiru Thirimanne, Nuwan Pradeep for two Test series against New Zealand

Both left-hand batsman Lahiru Thirimanne and pacer Nuwan Pradeep are making a comeback to the Sri Lankan Test side after a year.

Press Trust of India, November 30, 2018

Colombo: Pacer Nuwan Pradeep and left-hand batsman Lahiru Thirimanne on Friday were recalled to the Sri Lanka squad for the two Test series against New Zealand starting in Wellington on 15 December.

File image of Nuwan Praddep celebrating a fall of a wicket with teammates. Reuters

File image of Nuwan Praddep celebrating a fall of a wicket with teammates. Reuters

Both Thirimanne and Pradeep are making a comeback to the Sri Lankan Test side after a year. The 29-year-old Thirimanne played his last Test against India in Nagpur while Pradeep played against Pakistan in Dubai.

Spinner Akila Dananjaya, who is awaiting the results of a reported suspect action, has been omitted from the squad.

The first Test will be played in Wellington from 15 December, while the second Test will begin from December 26 at the Hagley oval in Christchurch.

Sri Lanka Test Squad: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya De Silva, Angelo Mathews, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera.

