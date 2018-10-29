Sri Lanka police arrest former captain Arjuna Ranatunga over fatal shooting amid political crisis
Bodyguards of Arjuna Ranatunga, a loyalist of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, fired live rounds at the supporters of the new premier Mahinda Rajapaksa, leaving one person dead.
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 9 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 43 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 1st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 3rd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 4th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 4th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 4th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 6th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 6th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 7th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs West Indies, LIVE Score, 4th ODI in Mumbai: India one wicket away from massive win
-
Donald Trump's 'refusal' of invitation to Republic Day function should not undo gradual uptick in India-US ties
-
Sensex rallies over 700 points to close at 34,067 buoyed by heavy buying, Nifty up 220 points; banking shares hog limelight
-
French Open 2018 takeaways: Kento Momota, Tai Tzu Ying proved to be beatable, Chen Long's comeback and more
-
Rahul Gandhi’s temple run in Madhya Pradesh: Why the BJP should not be smug about Hindu votes
-
Jio MAMI 20th Mumbai Film Festival weekend highlights: Jafar Panahi's 3 Faces, Adina Pintilie's Touch Me Not, spotting Sriram Raghavan
-
The Macho Paradox: Excerpt from Jackson Katz's book on why violence against women is a men’s issue
-
Jagte Raho: Kush Badhwar and Pallavi Paul speak to the virus
-
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 4th ODI in Mumbai: भारत को 9वीं सफलता, पॉल पवेलियन लौटे
-
J&K: भारतीय सेना ने पाकिस्तान आर्मी हेडक्वार्टर को निशाना बनाकर लिया बदला
-
राकेश अस्थाना को दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट से राहत, गुरुवार तक नहीं किया जा सकता गिरफ्तार
-
इंडोनेशिया विमान दुर्घटना: बचाव टीम को सभी 189 यात्रियों के मारे जाने की आशंका
-
अयोध्या राम मंदिर विवाद: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुनवाई जनवरी तक के लिए टाली
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6707
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4145
|134
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2784
|121
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Sri Lanka's Petroleum Minister and cricket legend Arjuna Ranatunga was arrested on Monday for the first violent incident amidst the on going political crisis in the country that killed one person, police said.
File photo of Arjuna Ranatunga. Reuters
The political crises in Sri Lanka took an ugly turn on Sunday when bodyguards of 54-year-old Ranatunga, a loyalist of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, fired live rounds at the supporters of the new premier Mahinda Rajapaksa, leaving one person dead.
One person succumbed to his injuries and two others were hospitalised in the shooting incident and a security personnel was arrested at the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) premises in Dematagoda following a tense situation.
The cricketer-turned-politician was arrested on Monday for the incident at his ministry premises when a petroleum worker died due to shooting by his security staff, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.
Updated Date:
Oct 29, 2018
Also See
Sri Lanka crisis: One dead, two injured in clashes as Mahinda Rajapaksa's supporters try to take minister hostage
Sacked Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe seeks emergency session of Parliament to prove his majority
US urges Sri Lankan political parties to refrain from violence after Sirisena appoints Rajapaksa as new PM