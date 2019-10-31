Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara set to captain MCC against county champions Essex at Galle International Stadium
Sangakkara — whose 15-year international career encompassed 134 Test appearances and over 400 one day internationals — will lead out his side in the English domestic season's traditional curtain-raiser at the Galle International Stadium
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO Vs OMA Live Now
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA Vs INDB India B beat India A by 108 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 60 runs (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs CHH Karnataka beat Chhattisgarh by 9 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 28 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 15 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 14 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK Vs OMA Oman beat Hong Kong by 12 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO Vs UAE Scotland beat United Arab Emirates by 90 runs
- Sri Lanka in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS Vs SL Australia beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAM Vs OMA Namibia beat Oman by 54 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 1st, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs SL - Nov 1st, 2019, 01:40 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 1st, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Nov 2nd, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 3rd, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC vs INDA - Nov 1st, 2019, 08:45 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB vs INDC - Nov 2nd, 2019, 08:45 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 TBC vs TBC - Nov 4th, 2019, 08:45 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra political impasse: BJP-Sena bickering shows pitfalls of alliance politics; ideological affinity often not enough to ensure bonhomie
-
AGR debate: Did telcos keep shareholders in dark about potential impact on their finances and fail to make provisions?
-
Donald Trump impeachment inquiry: Former Russia and Europe adviser to testify before House today about call with Ukraine president
-
Game of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon is a much safer bet for HBO than Bloodmoon; here's why
-
FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2019: Higher-ranked India must guard against complacency as men, women gear up for Russia, US
-
Angela Merkel to arrive for 5th India-Germany IGC: Trade likely to be high on agenda in light of China, Brexit
-
Shiv Sena appoints Eknath Shinde as leader of Maharashtra legislative wing after Aaditya Thackeray tables motion to elect senior leader
-
In Kashmir's Kishtwar region, Save Marwah Movement stiffens struggle against building of Bursar dam
-
Binodini Dasi's searing story has inspired two upcoming biopics: Will she finally get her due?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7935
|274
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|Australia
|5762
|262
|5
|India
|8620
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Sri Lankan cricket legend Kumar Sangakkara, the first overseas president of the Marylebone Cricket Club, will captain the MCC against English county champions Essex in Sri Lanka next March, it was announced on Thursday.
File image of Kumar Sangakkara. Reuters
The 42-year-old batting great — whose 15-year international career encompassed 134 Test appearances and over 400 one day internationals — will lead out his side in the English domestic season's traditional curtain-raiser at the Galle International Stadium from 24-27 March.
The clash between the MCC and the champions dates back to 1970 and has been played abroad since 2011 — the last edition in Dubai suffered from that most English of interruptions... rain.
Sri Lanka has been selected for several reasons: the MCC's World Cricket committee will meet there in March, and the match is timed to coincide with England's World Test Championship matches in the country.
Sangakkara, who became MCC President on 1 October, said the game would be of huge benefit to the sport in Sri Lanka.
"It is hugely important to support cricket in countries such as Sri Lanka and taking the Champion County match to Galle is a fantastic way for the Club to provide its backing for the game on a global level," he said in a statement.
"I am looking forward to playing for and indeed captaining the MCC team, which will be full of exciting young talent ready to challenge the county champions."
Shammi Silva, president of Sri Lanka Cricket, said it was an honour and privilege to have been chosen as the hosts.
"We are happy to be the host of this historic encounter, which marks the curtain-raiser to the new English domestic season," he said."
Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Updated Date:
Oct 31, 2019 17:37:28 IST
Also See
Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith elected as MCC's Honorary Life Member
Money matters: A look at major feuds between national cricket boards and players over payments
Australia vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd T20I at Brisbane: David Warner, Steve Smith fifties guide Australia to 9-wicket win