First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | 4th Play-off Oct 30, 2019
HK vs OMA
Oman beat Hong Kong by 12 runs
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | 3rd Play-off Oct 30, 2019
SCO vs UAE
Scotland beat United Arab Emirates by 90 runs
ENG in NZ Nov 01, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
SL in AUS Nov 01, 2019
AUS vs SL
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara set to captain MCC against county champions Essex at Galle International Stadium

Sangakkara — whose 15-year international career encompassed 134 Test appearances and over 400 one day internationals — will lead out his side in the English domestic season's traditional curtain-raiser at the Galle International Stadium

Agence France-Presse, Oct 31, 2019 17:37:28 IST

Sri Lankan cricket legend Kumar Sangakkara, the first overseas president of the Marylebone Cricket Club, will captain the MCC against English county champions Essex in Sri Lanka next March, it was announced on Thursday.

Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara set to captain MCC against county champions Essex at Galle International Stadium

File image of Kumar Sangakkara. Reuters

The 42-year-old batting great — whose 15-year international career encompassed 134 Test appearances and over 400 one day internationals — will lead out his side in the English domestic season's traditional curtain-raiser at the Galle International Stadium from 24-27 March.

The clash between the MCC and the champions dates back to 1970 and has been played abroad since 2011 — the last edition in Dubai suffered from that most English of interruptions... rain.

Sri Lanka has been selected for several reasons: the MCC's World Cricket committee will meet there in March, and the match is timed to coincide with England's World Test Championship matches in the country.

Sangakkara, who became MCC President on 1 October, said the game would be of huge benefit to the sport in Sri Lanka.

"It is hugely important to support cricket in countries such as Sri Lanka and taking the Champion County match to Galle is a fantastic way for the Club to provide its backing for the game on a global level," he said in a statement.

"I am looking forward to playing for and indeed captaining the MCC team, which will be full of exciting young talent ready to challenge the county champions."

Shammi Silva, president of Sri Lanka Cricket, said it was an honour and privilege to have been chosen as the hosts.

"We are happy to be the host of this historic encounter, which marks the curtain-raiser to the new English domestic season," he said."

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2019 17:37:28 IST

Tags : Cricket, Essex, Kumar Sangakkara, Marylebone Cricket Club, MCC, Shammi Silva, SportsTracker, Sri Lanka Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 Australia 5762 262
5 India 8620 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all