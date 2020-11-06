Sri Lanka delay Lanka Premier League again over COVID-19, all matches to be played in Hambantota

Sri Lanka delayed the Lanka Premier League cricket tournament on Friday for a third time and cut the number of venues to one from three as coronavirus infections surge.
The start of the 23-match league, which will feature Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Shahid Afridi and Carlos Brathwaite, was put back six days to 27 November, the cricket board said.
A statement said all the games will now be behind closed doors in the southern town of Hambantota with the final on 17 December.
The league was originally scheduled for August but was moved to 14 November and then 21 November because of the pandemic.
Sri Lankan officials said health authorities have agreed to a shorter seven-day quarantine for players, but insist on 14 days of isolation for support staff.
Bangladesh called off a Sri Lanka tour last month because of the quarantine restrictions.
