Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis arrested for causing fatal road accident

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis was on Sunday arrested for knocking down a man while driving, police said.

According to the reports in the Sri Lanka media, Mendis hit a 64-year-old man, killing him in the Horethuduwa area in North Panadura around half past five on Sunday morning.

The cricketer has been produced before a doctor for an examination and will be produced before court, police said.

The deceased was on his bicycle and is identified as a resident of Gokarella.

The 25-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has represented Sri Lanka in 44 Tests and 76 ODIs. Mendis was part of the national squad which had resumed training after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sri Lanka's international assignments, including a tour by India, have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

With inputs from PTI