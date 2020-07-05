Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis arrested for causing fatal road accident

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 5th, 2020
  • 11:29:00 IST

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis was on Sunday arrested for knocking down a man while driving, police said.

According to the reports in the Sri Lanka media, Mendis hit a 64-year-old man, killing him in the Horethuduwa area in North Panadura around half past five on Sunday morning.

The cricketer has been produced before a doctor for an examination and will be produced before court, police said.

The deceased was on his bicycle and is identified as a resident of Gokarella.

File image of Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis. Reuters

File image of Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis. Reuters

The 25-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has represented Sri Lanka in 44 Tests and 76 ODIs. Mendis was part of the national squad which had resumed training after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sri Lanka's international assignments, including a tour by India, have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: July 05, 2020 11:29:00 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs South Africa: Mohammed Shami doesn't need push, Kuldeep Yadav knows why he is dropped, says skipper Virat Kohli
sports news

India vs South Africa: Mohammed Shami doesn't need push, Kuldeep Yadav knows why he is dropped, says skipper Virat Kohli

India vs South Africa: Proteas must channel Aussie Steve O'keefe's 2017 Pune heroics, follow Vizag batting template to bounce back
sports news

India vs South Africa: Proteas must channel Aussie Steve O'keefe's 2017 Pune heroics, follow Vizag batting template to bounce back

Anil Kumble says Rohit Sharma has attitude to succeed in overseas Test matches, R Ashwin is premier spinner for India
sports news

Anil Kumble says Rohit Sharma has attitude to succeed in overseas Test matches, R Ashwin is premier spinner for India