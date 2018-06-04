Sri Lanka Cricket names new selectors as government takes over board after gambling allegations on body
The sports ministry stepped in to manage the Sri Lanka Cricket board last week, after an appeals court suspended elections for the presidency to consider whether incumbent Thilanga Sumathipala should be allowed to contest the ballot.
Colombo: Sri Lanka named a new selectors panel for the national cricket team Monday after gambling allegations against the sport's national board president prompted government intervention.
Representational image. Sri Lanka Cricket
Sumathipala has been accused of alleged links to gambling in breach of International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations. He denies any wrongdoing.
Sports Minister Faiszer Musthapha announced the new selection panel after Sumathipala's mandate ended on 31 May. The court has suspended elections till 14 June at the earliest, with no fresh date confirmed for the vote.
Former Test bowler Graeme Labrooy remains chief selector, while former Test player Eric Upashantha made his debut on the panel.
The new selectors will have to name a squad to host next month's tour by South Africa who will play two Tests, five one-day internationals and a one-off T20.
The new selection panel: Graeme Labrooy, Gamini Wickremasinghe, Eric Upashantha, Chandika Hathurusingha and Jeryl Woutersz.
Updated Date:
Jun 04, 2018
