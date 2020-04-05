First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur says squad needs fine-tuning for ICC T20 World Cup 2020

In home fixtures last month, Sri Lanka swept a three-match one-day series against West Indies but lost two Twenty20 Internationals.

Reuters, Apr 05, 2020 18:31:31 IST

Sri Lanka’s Twenty20 squad needs some adjustments, said coach Mickey Arthur, who will be overseeing the team’s bid for a second 20-overs World Cup title later this year.

In home fixtures last month, Sri Lanka swept a three-match one-day series against West Indies but lost two Twenty20 Internationals.

Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur says squad needs fine-tuning for ICC T20 World Cup 2020

Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur during a press address. AP

“Our T20 side is still going to take some fine-tuning and this was amplified against a very strong West Indies team that simply had too much power for us,” Arthur said in a chat with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) media unit.

“I think the most important thing is building a method to win games based on the resources that you have at your disposal and then making sure that the players are under no illusion as to what that method is based on our strengths,” he said.

The 2014 champions will be chasing their second 20-overs world title in Australia in October-November.

Since Arthur took over in December, Sri Lanka have lost a Test series in Pakistan but prevailed in Zimbabwe earlier this year.

A sterner test had awaited them in a two-match home series against England, but that was cancelled last month owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was really disappointing not playing the Test series against England although this will be played at a later date,” said Arthur, who has also coached South Africa, Australia and Pakistan.

“We had just worked out a brand that we knew would be successful against all teams, and I just hope that the momentum that we had built up will not be lost with our test team when we start up again,” he said.

“We have some very realistic goals with our test team and believe that we have now the players and gameplans to have success both at home and abroad in the future.”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 05, 2020 18:31:31 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, COVID-19 Pandemic, Mickey Arthur, SportsTracker, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Cricket

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all