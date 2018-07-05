Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal named in Test squad despite potential suspension
The minimum punishment for the offence is suspension from two tests for Chandimal, with the hearing due to be held on Tuesday — two days before the start of the first Test against the Proteas.
Reuters,
July 05, 2018
- T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 45 runs
- T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
- India in England, 3 T20I Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND India beat England by 8 wickets
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW Vs NZW England Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW Vs BANW Ireland Women beat Bangladesh Women by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Ireland Women by 4 wickets
- New Zealand Women in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 IREW vs THAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 SCO vs UGAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 NED vs UAEW - Jul 7th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 BANW vs PNGW - Jul 7th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 UGAW vs THAW - Jul 8th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 SCO vs IREW - Jul 8th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 NED vs BANW - Jul 8th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 PNGW vs UAEW - Jul 8th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 IREW vs UGAW - Jul 10th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6053
|126
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3622
|129
|2
|Australia
|2276
|126
|3
|India
|4366
|125
|4
|England
|2200
|116
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has been named in the squad for the two-test series against South Africa, even though he may be unavailable due to suspension.
Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha have admitted breaching the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) code of conduct after the team delayed play during the second Test against the Windies last month.
File image of Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal. AP
The minimum punishment for the offence is suspension from two tests for Chandimal, with the hearing due to be held on Tuesday — two days before the start of the first Test against the Proteas.
Sri Lanka have also included Rangana Herath and Kusal Perera in the 16-man squad but their participation is subject to fitness.
Spinner Herath split the webbing on his bowling hand ahead of the third Test against the Windies, while Perera collided with a boundary hoarding during the final test on the tour.
All-rounder Angelo Mathews has returned to the squad after he left the Windies tour to attend the birth of his second child.
Sri Lanka will host the first Test in Galle which begins on 12 July, before moving to Colombo for the second Test from 20 July.
Full squad: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Angelo Mathews, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (subject to fitness), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Rangana Herath (subject to fitness), Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha
Updated Date:
Jul 05, 2018
Also See
Former Sri Lanka skipper Arjuna Ranatunga blames country's cricket board for mishandling ball-tampering scandal
Highlights, West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Day 2, 3rd Test at Barbados, Full cricket score: Visitors 99/5 at stumps
West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Shane Dowrich's unbeaten 60 steadies hosts after poor start in day/night Test