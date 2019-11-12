Sri Lanka becomes first South Asian nation to criminalise match fixing, sports betting; to carry maximum jail time of 10 years
Sri Lanka's Sports Minister Harin Fernando presented the bill in the parliament and former skipper Arjuna Ranatunga who is a now a cabinet minister supported the new legislation during parliamentary debates.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MAH Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MIZ Vs MP Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND Vs BAR Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AP Vs RLY Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KER Vs MAN Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs SAU Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs NAG Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MP Vs MUM Mumbai beat Madhya Pradesh by 9 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 ODS Vs SIK Odisha beat Sikkim by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs RLY Chhattisgarh beat Railways by 67 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 1 wicket
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by 9 runs)
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 14th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 15th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 ASS vs MEG - Nov 12th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs SER - Nov 12th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BEN vs HAR - Nov 12th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ vs VID - Nov 12th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE Updates: President accepts Arvind Sawant's resignation, Prakash Javadekar given charge of heavy industries ministry
-
Maharashtra political crisis: Lending support to Shiv Sena, will be a risky deal in the long run for Congress
-
NCRB data shows long-drawn out trials and low conviction rates the norm; criminal justice system crying out for reform
-
Bhumi Pednekar reacts to claims of her unfair casting in Bala: By that logic, I shouldn't have done Dum Laga Ke Haisha
-
In upcoming memoirs, Donald Trump's former UN ambassador Nikki Haley alleges disloyalty among president's administration
-
Industrial production contracts at fastest pace in six years at 4.3% in September; consumer durables, non-durables register negative growth
-
Guru Nanak's langar and legacy: Tracing the origin of the practice, what it says about his commitment to inclusion
-
ATP Finals 2019: Rafael Nadal loses opening match to Alexander Zverev in straight sets; Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Daniil Medvedev
-
At the Sonepur Cattle Fair, humans and animals meet to celebrate myriad cultures and traditions
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5264
|263
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9072
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|5843
|254
London: Sri Lanka has become the first South Asian nation to criminalise several offences related to match fixing as its parliament passed all three readings of a bill labelled "Prevention of Offences Related to Sports".
If a person is found guilty of committing an offence related to corruption in sports, then he may find himself jailed for a term up to 10 years and he will also be required to pay various fines, ESPNcricinfo reported.
Sri Lankan cricketers celebrate a fall of wicket. AFP
The newest legislation covers all sports and it is believed that the recent investigation by Anti Corruption Unit prompted this bill to be drafted.
Sri Lanka's Sports Minister Harin Fernando presented the bill in the parliament and former skipper Arjuna Ranatunga who is a now a cabinet minister supported the new legislation during parliamentary debates.
The country's Sports Ministry worked closely with the International Cricket Council's (ICC) ACU during the process of drafting the bill.
The legislation not only seeks to punish any person related to a sport who is directly involved in fixing, but also those who provide inside information. Curators who prepare surfaces to suit betting operators or the match officials who deliberately misapply the rules for money can also face a jail term if found guilty.
It is also now illegal for former players and others involved in sports to provide corrupt figures access to current players. The bill also criminalises "acts of omission", which includes failure to report corrupt approaches. This means that Sri Lankan cricketers who are approached by corruptors now have to report these approaches not only to the ICC's ACU, but also to a Special Investigation Unit appointed by Sri Lanka's government.
Recently, Bangladesh's all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was handed a two-year ban, with one year being suspended for not reporting a suspected match-fixing offer to the ICC's ACU.
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been under investigation by the ICC's ACU since 2017. Former cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya was charged under the ICC Code and he was handed a two-year ban.
Updated Date:
Nov 12, 2019 09:41:57 IST
Also See
Bangladesh supporters show up in Shakib Al Hasan's hometown to protest against ICC decision to ban all-rounder
Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Nazmul Hassan claims he had no prior knowledge of ICC investigation on Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan's absence will be a 'huge loss' for Bangladesh, replacement will not be possible, feels former ICC president Mustafa Kamal