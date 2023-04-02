The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League has begun and the fourth match is to be played between Bhuvneshwar Kumar-led Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals at SRH’s home ground on Sunday, 2 April 2023. The game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. While SRH had a miserable season last year as they finished eighth in the points table, RR made it to the finals, only to get defeated by the Gujarat Titans.

SRH will be led by senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the absence of designated skipper Aiden Markram, who is in South Africa for the two-match ODI series against the Netherlands and will reach India on 3 April 2023.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: Head-to-head record

Hyderabad and Rajasthan have played a total of 16 matches so far against each other in the previous IPL seasons. Out of those, both the teams have won 8 matches each.

Weather report

As per the latest weather report for Sunday, the temperature in Hyderabad is expected to hover between 22-36 degrees Celsius with warm weather and sunny skies heating SRH’s opening encounter against RR. There is no possibility of rain and humidity levels will range between 40-50 percent.

Here are all the details related to watching SRH vs RR match:

When will the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will take place on 2 April, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals commence?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royal will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday. Toss will take place at 3 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can I live stream the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royal IPL 2023 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. You can also follow the live blog of the match on firstpost.com

Full squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Bhuvneshwar Kumar (captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Sanju Samson (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vasisht, Abdul Basith, Joe Root.

