IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, SRH vs RR Match: Warner, Pandey steady Hyderabad after Bairstow's exit

David Warner’s four of five dismissals have come against leg-spinners in this year’s IPL.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rajasthan Royals
|74/1 (11.0 ov) - R/R 6.72
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|David Warner (C)
|Batting
|39
|28
|3
|2
|Manish Pandey
|Batting
|18
|19
|0
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Kartik Tyagi
|2
|0
|21
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 23/1 (4.4)
|
51 (51) R/R: 8.05
David Warner (C) 32(19)
Manish Pandey 18(19)
|
Jonny Bairstow (W) 16(19) S.R (84.21)
c Sanju Samson b Kartik Tyagi
OUT!
Six and out! Tyagi hits the length, Bairstow goes for the shot and Sanju Samson takes an excellent diving catch in the deep. First blow to SRH.
Bairstow c Samson b Kartik Tyagi 16(19) [6s-1]
SRH win toss, elect to bat; Ben Stokes returns for RR
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and David Warner has elected to bat on a used Dubai pitch. "It look a nice wicket, it'll get slower and we'll like to make most of it. We have lot of young legs in the team and they are calm and composed and play the game with full responsibility. In-form seniors helps too," says Warner. Vijay Shankar comes in for Samad.
Steve Smith: "It looks a used wicket and will slow down. We hope to bowl well so that we don't have to chase too many. Stokes trained yesterday and he looked good, so he comes in."
David Warner’s four of five dismissals have come against leg-spinners in this year’s IPL.
What a shot! Short of length, goes Kartik Tyagi and the ball sits up to be hit. Warner goes over extra cover. A 83-metre six.
After 10 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 63/1 ( David Warner (C) 30 , Manish Pandey 16)
Tewatia continues. He is largely bowling back of the length to not allow the batsmen to get underneath the ball. Warner tries a few hefty blows but doesn't get the desired power or timing. Running is the key here, and Warner does it really well. They score off every ball, and there's seven from the over. Ten overs done.
After 9 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 56/1 ( David Warner (C) 26 , Manish Pandey 13)
Ninth over, and here's the first sighting of Ben Stokes. Starts with a length ball to Pandey's legs who plays it comfortably to deep square leg for a single. Much better length and line to Warner who plays it to mid-off. No run there. A bit short and Warner rocks back o this slow track and pulls it for a single to deep square leg. Warner ends the over with a four through the off-side. They're going at a healthy rate, these two.
Back of length from Stokes and Warner creates room on the off-side and smashes a boundary.
Manish Pandey has now completed 3000 runs in IPL.
After 8 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 49/1 ( David Warner (C) 21 , Manish Pandey 11)
Gopal returns, Starts with a dot to Pandey before the right hander takes a single to sweeper cover. Gopal tosses it up and goes a touch fuller to Warner. Bad move. The left-hander launches this into the stands over deep midwicket to ensure another productive over. 11 from the over with a single to Warner on the last ball.
SIX!
Too full and into the slot from Gopal, and Warner hits it over deep mid-wicket. Excellent execution. That's not the length to bowl here.
After 7 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 38/1 ( David Warner (C) 12 , Manish Pandey 9)
Rahul Tewatia into the attack. Starts with a wide before Manish Pandey launches him into the stands with a lovely straight hit. Warner collects a boundary too, and that means Tewatia has gone for 12.
SIX!
Tweatia comes on, and after a one-ball sighter, Manish Pandey launches him over his head. Lovely use of the feet there.
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals latest updates: Tewatia continues. He is largely bowling back of the length to not allow the batsmen to get underneath the ball. Warner tries a few hefty blows but doesn't get the desired power or timing. Running is the key here, and Warner does it really well. They score off every ball, and there's seven from the over. Ten overs done.
Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals in the 26th match of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL) in Dubai.
After four losses in a row, Rajasthan Royals will be looking to get back to winning ways. RR started off on a positive note with two wins in the first two matches but then lost their way and are in a spot of bother with four losses from six games and just four points on the board. One of the major concerns has been their batting. Even a return to Sharjah didn't help their cause against Delhi Capitals (DC) as they crumbled to 138 all out in chase of 185.
The top and middle-order haven't fired and that has hurt them. Samson started off in a blistering fashion in the first two matches but has only managed single-digit scores since then. Smith and Buttler have blown hot and cold. Consistency from the batsmen is the need of the hour.
The participation of Ben Stokes, who will complete his quarantine period on Saturday, is uncertain with Smith saying, “Stokes hasn't had a lot of practice, he gets out of quarantine tomorrow, so we'll see if he plays the day after tomorrow."
The bowling department also needs to step up. Apart from Jofra Archer and Rahul Tewatia, all bowlers went for over eight runs an over with Varun Aaron, Andrew Tye, and Shreyas Gopal going for 12.5, 12.5, and 11.5 respectively and Kartik Tyagi going for 8.80 per over.
Rahul Tewatia, who has been impressive in this tournament, will again be the key.
SRH, on the other hand, will go into the match on the back of a thumping win over Kings XI Punjab. In a roller-coaster tournament so far, they would look to achieve consistency. The opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow will again be the key. The pair added 160 in the last match and it will be a big challenge stopping the two if they find their groove again. The pitches seem to be getting slower and the RR bowlers would need to be smart with their length and variations. SRH, though, have been over-reliant on it's opening pair and the middle order needs to step up big time if and when the call of duty happens.
The bowling unit did well to restrict KXIP to 132 while defending 202. Rashid Khan again was fantastic. He will be the biggest threat to the RR batsmen.
SRH start off with a slight upper hand in this match.
Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.
Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.
Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams
Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule
Click here to read all IPL team previews
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
KKR win by 37 runs. RR lose their first game. Fifty for Curran with the bat is a big positive for RR from the match apart from that Archer spell. Nothing inspiring really other than these two performances. KKR collect two more points. Very satisfying performance from the young players. DK should be a happy captain.
SRH beat DC by 15 runs! The team from Hyderabad clinch their first win of IPL 2020 by beating the table-toppers. Rabada blasted the last ball for a six over wide of long off but it has come very late for DC and it has been such because of some great death bowling by SRH.
That's it. Arshdeep gone and SRH beat KXIP by 69 runs. Arshdeep hit it directly to Warner at mid off and the innings comes to an end. A comprehensive victory for Hyderabad who have outplayed the Punjab team in every department.