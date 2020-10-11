IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, SRH vs RR Match: Warner, Pandey steady Hyderabad after Bairstow's exit

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals latest updates: Tewatia continues. He is largely bowling back of the length to not allow the batsmen to get underneath the ball. Warner tries a few hefty blows but doesn't get the desired power or timing. Running is the key here, and Warner does it really well. They score off every ball, and there's seven from the over. Ten overs done.

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals in the 26th match of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL) in Dubai.

After four losses in a row, Rajasthan Royals will be looking to get back to winning ways. RR started off on a positive note with two wins in the first two matches but then lost their way and are in a spot of bother with four losses from six games and just four points on the board. One of the major concerns has been their batting. Even a return to Sharjah didn't help their cause against Delhi Capitals (DC) as they crumbled to 138 all out in chase of 185.

The top and middle-order haven't fired and that has hurt them. Samson started off in a blistering fashion in the first two matches but has only managed single-digit scores since then. Smith and Buttler have blown hot and cold. Consistency from the batsmen is the need of the hour.

The participation of Ben Stokes, who will complete his quarantine period on Saturday, is uncertain with Smith saying, “Stokes hasn't had a lot of practice, he gets out of quarantine tomorrow, so we'll see if he plays the day after tomorrow."

The bowling department also needs to step up. Apart from Jofra Archer and Rahul Tewatia, all bowlers went for over eight runs an over with Varun Aaron, Andrew Tye, and Shreyas Gopal going for 12.5, 12.5, and 11.5 respectively and Kartik Tyagi going for 8.80 per over.

Rahul Tewatia, who has been impressive in this tournament, will again be the key.

SRH, on the other hand, will go into the match on the back of a thumping win over Kings XI Punjab. In a roller-coaster tournament so far, they would look to achieve consistency. The opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow will again be the key. The pair added 160 in the last match and it will be a big challenge stopping the two if they find their groove again. The pitches seem to be getting slower and the RR bowlers would need to be smart with their length and variations. SRH, though, have been over-reliant on it's opening pair and the middle order needs to step up big time if and when the call of duty happens.

The bowling unit did well to restrict KXIP to 132 while defending 202. Rashid Khan again was fantastic. He will be the biggest threat to the RR batsmen.

SRH start off with a slight upper hand in this match.

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.

