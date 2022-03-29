Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
TATA IPL 2022, SRH vs RR Live Update: Hyderabad, Rajasthan hope for positive start to season

18:26 (IST)

Previous meeting

In the last match between these sides, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets.

RR had won the toss and elected to bat and scored 164/5 in 20 overs. Sanju Samson starred with the bat. However, SRH chased this down with relative ease courtesy Jason Roy, Kane Williamson.

18:17 (IST)

Head-to-head

SRH have a slight lead over the RR in their previous meetings. Hyderabad have won 8 of their 15 matches with 7 going in Rajasthan's favour

17:39 (IST)

Team squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

Highlights

title-img

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live update - Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs RR Live cricket score, 5th IPL Match Live Coverage: Countdown underway to match five of the IPL where Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals in Pune.

Preview: With a number of match-winners at their disposal, Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with a new and refurbished Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both the sides will start their campaign in Pune in an IPL clash on Tuesday.

SRH skipper Kane Williamson and RR captain Sanju Samson. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

Rajasthan Royals had a very busy mega auctions and their batting will rotate around captain Sanju Samson as well as Jos Buttler. In the auctions, they also lapped up young Indian players Devdutt Padikkal who can be a match-winner on his day.

Royals have also snapped up power-hitters in Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie Van der Dussen, Jimmy Neesham and Riyan Parag in the middle order and this should give them a lot of depth.

As far as the bowling is concerned, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal will form a potent spinning combination. They will also be complemented with the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult taking up the mantle with the new ball.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, will need all the experience of captain Kane Williamson who is the best batter in the side. Apart from him, his compatriot Glenn Phillips could well slot at the top of the batting order. There are also Nicholas Pooran, Priyam Garg and Rahul Tripathi who could take up the responsibility in the middle order. Abdul Samad, who was retained ahead of the mega auctions, can take up the role in the middle order.

The bowling attack will be led by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and he will be given company by Umran Malik. They have also added Marco Jansen, who has been quite good for South Africa over the last six months.

Washington Sundar, is making a comeback along with T Natarajan and as far as the spinners are concerned, they have options in Shreyas Gopal or J Suchith.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match will take place on 29 March.

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match be held?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match will be held at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match start?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar as well.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Updated Date: March 29, 2022 17:40:10 IST

