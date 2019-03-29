Samson collects a boundary off the first delivery, lofting over mid off, but gets a leading edge off the next delivery that thankfully falls well short of the same fielder. Front-foot no-ball by Kaul off the third ball, with Rahane getting only a single off the free hit. Rahane pulls towards deep square leg for a boundary offthe penultimate ball, before collecting a single off the final ball. 13 off the over.

You get the feeling that RR have resources in the shed that are not being utilised. Smith, Stokes and Tripathi are all capable of taking charge of an innings. If Rahane and Samson bat at this rate, there won't be any time for incoming batters to settle in, which might mean a cluster of wickets at the end.

Rahane welcomes Vijay Shankar into the attack with a flick towards long leg that goes for a six. Single off each of the next three balls. Samson gets a slower ball outside off that is lofted towards deep extra cover for a four off the penultimate ball. Dot to end the over. Shankar concedes 13 off his first.

Rahane brings up his fifty off 38 balls with a single at the start of the over. A dot and a single off the next two balls. Singles off the last two deliveries. Samson four away from his half-century as well. Four off a quality over from Rashid.

FOUR ! Punched through the off side by Rahane off Sandeep, beating two fielders along the way (Williamson at mid off and Rashid at deep extra cover). RR 110/1

CENTURY PARTNERSHIP up between Rahane and Samson for the second wicket, the latter nearly getting run out while running towards the non-striker's end for a second run. RR 115/1

Sandeep Sharma returns to the attack. Single to Samson at the start of the over, before Rahane punches the ball through the off side to collect his third four. Lofts the next ball down the ground, with Warner saving a couple of runs at long off for his side. Samson brings up the century stand for the second wicket with a double off the fifth ball, bfore keeping the strike with a single off the last ball, also bringing up his half-century in the process . 11 off the over.

Rashid brought into the attack for his final over. Rahane reverse-sweeps the ball over the backward point region for a boundary off the second delivery. Rahane brings Samson back on strike with a single off the fourth ball. Rashid finishes with figures of 1/24. Second timeout called at the end of the over.

This is Sanju Samson’s first fifty against SRH in IPL. His previous highest was 49 came at the same venue in 2018.

This is Rahane’s first fifty in eight IPL innings. His last fifty was also against SRH at Jaipur in 2018.

OUT ! Rahane finally perishes after laying the foundation for a competitive total. Goes for the straight hit, skieing the ball, but doesn't quite get the distance, as Pandey takes the catch at long on. RR 134/2

Two fifties for the two batters, nine wickets in hand, but SRH will feel fairly confident. A wicket after a big partnership often brings one more. Stokes is coming in now, with licence to smash, but also no time to play himself in. A tricky phase coming up.

Nadeem brought into the attack in the 16th over, and he concedes a six to Rahane first delivery, followed by a four to Samson two balls later. Rahane looks to clear the straight fence, but gets caught by Pandey at long on, departing for a well-made 70, with Stokes walking out to the crease. 13 off the over.

The stand of 119 runs between Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson was the first century stand for Royals against SRH in IPL.

Kaul returns to the attack in the 17th over. Two singles collected off the first three balls, the second one getting Stokes off the mark. Samson's dropped on 58 after chipping the ball high in the air towards square leg, where Bairstow is among the several fielders converging, and ultimately fails to grab the ball. Just five off Kaul's final over.

SIX ! Samson makes room for an inside out loft, just about clearing the fence in the end. Rough start for Bhuvneshwar in his second spell. RR 146/2

FOUR ! Squeezed through point by Samson off Bhuvneshwar off the very next ball after the six, bringing up the 150 for RR in the process. RR 150/2

FOUR ! 14 runs off three deliveries in Bhuvi's third over, this one squeezed behind point by Samson, who's looking in supreme touch! RR 154/2

FOUR ! Sensational batting by Samson, who goes for a lofted drive that is just out of reach for the deep backward point fielder. RR 164/2

Samson collects a six and two fours off the first three deliveries of the over, making for a nightmarish return to the attack for Bhuvi. Samson keeps the strike with a quick double off the fourth, before collecting a boundary off each of the last two balls. Bhuvneshwar has been hammered for runs by the Kerala batsman in this over. 24 off the over.

Stokes collects a single at the start of the penultimate over to bring the set Samson back on strike. Samson smacks a full toss over deep midwicket for his fourth six. Collects a double off the third ball, courtesy some sharp work by Warner at long on. Single collected off each of the next two balls. Two off the last ball. 13 off the over.

FOUR ! Stokes prepares himself for a paddle towards fine leg, but adjusts himself in the last second after getting one pitched full outside off, ramping it towards third man instead. RR 181/2

FOUR ! Samson muscles the ball down the ground, with a misfield by long on helping complete the boundary, and Samson brings up the first CENTURY OF IPL 2019 ! RR 186/2

FOUR ! What a way to end the Rajasthan Royal innings! Stokes gets a thick bottom edge that guides the ball over short third man for a boundary! Rajasthan Royals finish on 198/2 after 20 overs!

Bhuvneshwar bowls the last over. Starts off by conceding a boundary to Stokes, who collects a quick single off the next delivery, bringing Samson back on strike. Samson muscles the ball down the ground, with Pandey at long on parrying the ball over the boundary cushion to complete a four, which also brings up the second IPL ton for Sanju Samson. Stokes collects a boundary off each of the last two balls to end the Rajasthan innings on a royal note! Bhuvi concedes 21 off his final over, and 45 off his last two. The partnership remains unbroken on 64 off 25 balls!

It was exactly the kind of acceleration that RR were hoping for. Samson converting a fifty into a hundred, and RR sidestepping the late collapse. An interesting sub plot to all this is the fact that SRH's death bowling doesn't seem to be the force it used to.

FOUR! Bad start from Kulkarni, on the middle-leg stump line on Warner's pads and he flicks it away for a boundary.

SIX! BOOOOOM! This went 20 rows behind in the stands, Warner spotted it very early, a little short from Kulkarni, coming in to Warner and he pulled it away for a huge one.

What a start to the chase. Four off the first ball. Then a mix-up between Warner and Bairstow, followed by a monstrous six. Then again a mix-up. Kulkarni is not looking at his best. Bowls another wide. 14 has come off the first over. Great start for SRH but the pair needs to be careful with running between the wickets.

FOUR! Gowtham bowls it on pads of Warner who sweeps this one with a lot of power to backward of square for another first-ball boundary.

FOUR! Wrong line again, on the leg-stump line and there was no protection in the fine leg region, Warner sweeps and collects four runs over there.

Krishnappa Gowtham, right-arm off break, brought into the attack and Warner starts off the over with another boundary. He is looking to attack from the word go and has been successful in doing so. 11 has come off this over.

FOUR! Pure timing from Warner, full on outside the off-stump from Kulkarni and Warner places it square off the wicket on the off side to fetch a boundary

Kulkarni continues from this end. Two runs from the first two balls. Warner clubs the next one and umpire Oxenford has a look at the shape of the ball for it was hit brutally. He is in that kind of mood is David Warner. He gets another boundary and then takes a single off the last ball. 9 runs in this over.

Two changes for the SRH. Skipper Williamson, playing his first game of the tournament, comes in place of Shakib Al Hasan. Shabaz Nadeem is also included in the XI today, in place of Deepak Hooda.

BOWLED EM ! Gem of a delivery from Rashid! Fuller delivery along the leg stump, with Buttler missing while looking for a sweep, getting his stump knocked over as a result. RR 15/1

Fifty partnership up between Rahane and Samson off 38 deliveries, the latter collecting a single to bring up the milestone. The two have done well to help their side recover after the early wicket. RR 65/1

IPL 2019, SRH vs RR, Today's Match Preview: After suffering losses in their first game of the tournament, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will look to collect first points of the season in the Match 8 of the Indian Premier League 2019. Hyderabad lost a close contest against Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening game by six wickets. Rajasthan Royals, in their opening game, were cruising towards a win before a controversial run-out of Jos Buttler and then batting downfall handed them a 14-run loss against Kings XI Punjab.

There were a plenty of positives for Hyderabad in their first clash of the season. David Warner, on his return to the Orange Army, smashed a brilliant 53-ball 85 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, too looked in good touch with the ball in hand until he was hit for runs against Andre Russell. Against Rajasthan, regular captain Kane Williamson will return to the fold, which will boost the batting line-up.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, know that they did not do many things wrong in the last game. They need to sharpen their batting and they will become a team to beat in the tournament. There are some big hitters in both the teams. A spicy contest awaits us all at Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Full squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sanju Samson, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Stuart Binny, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun