IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, SRH vs RCB Match: Kohli's Bangalore begin campaign as Hyderabad aim for winning start

Stat attack!
SRH’s record at the venue (Dubai): Matches 2, Won 2
RCB’s record at the venue: Matches 2, Won 1, Lost 1
Royal Challengers Bangalore team preview
Aaron Finch adds firepower to RCB lineup, but questions around death bowling persist
RCB captain Virat Kohli on the bio-bubble situation:
"To be honest we have become more acceptive of the situation around us. Acceptance is the biggest change I have experienced.
"When we spoke of the bio-bubble for the first time, we discussed about appreciating the things we have and the situation. All of us have become very relaxed in that environment If we were not being acceptive, then we would be sad or upset about the surroundings. But there is no desperation of any sort."
SRH captain David Warner ahead of the team's first match:
"Yes, it is good to have a lot of youngsters in the middle-order. They bring a lot of enthusiasm and show the right kind of attitude, too. I have been hearing some very good reports about it on social media and hope they translate their talent into performances."
Virat Kohli restarts quest for elusive title as RCB take on Sunrisers Hyderabad
Virat Kohli will begin his quest for an elusive IPL title when perennial under-achievers Royal Challengers Bangalore take on David Warner's low profile but consistent Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL encounter in Dubai.
Hello and welcome to Game 3 of IPL 2020. Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challenges Bangalore in today's encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It's David Warner vs Virat Kohli, two of the most aggressive cricketers in the world and we are surely in for a cracker. You can follow the match live here with us. Stay tuned for all the important details including the toss.
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore latest updates: It goes without saying that both teams would be looking to make a winning start to their campaigns but for RCB it's even more important not to lose matches early on as they aim to shrug off the constant disappointment of finishing in the bottom of the table. For SRH, one of the most consistent sides, they would be looking to secure all two points before they face teams like MI, CSK.
Preview: Virat Kohli will begin his quest for an elusive Indian Premier League (IPL) title when perennial underachievers Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on David Warner's low profile but consistent Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their opening encounter in Dubai, UAE on Monday.
Both teams possess dangerous batsmen who can single-handedly take the game away from the opposition.
Kohli has always led from the front but he knows his search for a maiden title will remain incomplete if the team doesn't perform in all departments.
The addition of Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch to the squad gives the star-studded batting line up more firepower. Expectations are also high from highly-rated young opener Devdutt Padikkal.
On the other hand, Warner, whose exploits in the IPL include winning the 'Orange Cap' thrice and leading his side to a maiden title triumph in 2016, will once again pair up with the dangerous Jonny Bairstow.
Squads:
SRH: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.
KXIP: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad.
With inputs from PTI
Here are the fixtures for Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2020
IPL 2020 is about to begin. Here’s how you can watch all the matches live online on your smartphone, PC or TV.
The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League had to be moved to the UAE from India due to the COVID-19 crisis.