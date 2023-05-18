Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023, LIVE Score and Latest Update: Heinrich Klaasen smashes 104 off 51 balls, smashing his maiden IPL ton as Sunrisers Hyderabad set a challenging 187-run target after being invited to bat by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Heinrich Klaasen celebrates after bringing up his maiden IPL century in just 49 deliveries during Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2023 fixture with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Hyderabad. Sportzpics

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore At Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 18 May, 2023

18 May, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Innings Break
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

186/5 (20.0 ov)

Match 65
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Yet To Bat

SRH vs RCB preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will hope to keep their push for the place in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs alive when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on Thursday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

RCB find themselves just outside the playoff qualification zone — at the fifth spot with six wins and as many defeats — and a victory over SRH at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal will help them displace Mumbai Indians (MI) from the fourth spot; though both teams will be level on 14 points, RCB have a superior Net Run Rate compared to MI.

SRH, on the other hand, had already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs following their 34-run defeat against defending champions and current leaders Gujarat Titans, becoming the second team to bow out after Delhi Capitals.

The Aiden Markram side have nothing but pride to play for in their remaining games, and like DC in their victory over Punjab Kings on Wednesday, the ‘Orange Army’ will hope to spoil the part for certain mid-table teams in their remaining games.

SRH vs RCB Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein and Anmolpreet Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Siddarth Kaul, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajan Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Sonu Yadav, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kedar Jadhav.

Updated Date: May 18, 2023 21:09:38 IST

