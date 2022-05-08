Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Update: Glenn Maxwell off to a brisk start

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 08 May, 2022

08 May, 2022
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

142/2 (16.3 ov)

Match 54
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad
142/2 (16.3 ov) - R/R 8.61

Play In Progress

Glenn Maxwell - 23

Faf du Plessis (C) - 12

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Faf du Plessis (C) Batting 64 44 7 2
Glenn Maxwell Batting 23 16 2 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3 0 23 0
Fazalhaq Farooqi 2.3 0 19 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 105/2 (12.2)

37 (37) R/R: 8.88

Glenn Maxwell 23(16)

Rajat Patidar 48(38) S.R (126.31)

c Rahul Tripathi b Jagadeesha Suchith
Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Update: Glenn Maxwell off to a brisk start

Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Update: Glenn Maxwell off to a brisk start

16:53 (IST)

After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 137/2 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 59 , Glenn Maxwell 23)

IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB Live Score: Bhuvneshwar returns. Leg bye added to the total in the first delivery, followed by a single off each of the next two deliveries. Du Plessis collects a brace off the fourth ball before getting off strike with a single off the fifth. Maxwell crouches low and clobbers the ball straight over the bowler’s head to end the over with a maximum. 12 off the over.

Full Scorecard
16:48 (IST)

After 15 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 125/2 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 55 , Glenn Maxwell 16)

IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB Live Score: Much like the previous one, Maxwell ruins what was turning out to be a tidy over with a boundary, this time heaving the length ball towards the long leg fence for a one-bounce four. He keeps the strike with a single off the last ball, with seven coming off the over. Du Plessis, meanwhile, has hardly faced a ball in the last couple of overs.

Full Scorecard
16:41 (IST)

After 14 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 118/2 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 54 , Glenn Maxwell 11)

IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB Live Score: Malik returns, and keeps things tidy in the first four deliveries, conceding a single to FdP in the first ball followed by three dots. Maxwell collects his second boundary with a lovely cover drive, before attempting a hook off a short ball in the final delivery. SRH skipper Williamson thinks Maxwell got a bit of bat on it and decides to review it, but gets nothing on UltraEdge. Timeout signalled at the end of this over.

Full Scorecard
16:39 (IST)

After 13 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 113/2 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 53 , Glenn Maxwell 7)

IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB Live Score: Suchith breaks the partnership as Patidar mishits while attempting a slog, getting caught at deep midwicket in the process. Maxwell walks out to bat and gets off the mark right away with a single, and brings out the switch hit in his second delivery and sending the ball into the upper tier beyond what is the square leg fence in his new stance. Eight runs and a wicket from the over as Suchith signs off with figures of 2/30.

Full Scorecard
16:33 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Patidar misses out on his half-century as Suchith breaks the second-wicket stand. Patidar goes for the slog, but doesn't quite time it, and ends up offering deep midwicket an easy catch. Second wicket of the innings for the left-arm spinner. RCB 105/2

Patidar c Tripathi b Suchith 48(38)

Full Scorecard
16:31 (IST)

After 12 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 105/1 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 52 , Rajat Patidar 48)

IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB Live Score: Tyagi replaces Farooqi. Du Plessis, meanwhile, brings up his half-century as well as the century stand with Patidar in this over with a boundary in the fourth delivery. Seven off the over. Patidar batting on 48 at the end of this over.

Full Scorecard
16:27 (IST)
four

IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB Live Score: FOUR! Fifty up for Francois du Plessis, bringing up the milestone in 34 deliveries. This is his 25th half-century overall in the league, and his third of the ongoing season! Slaps a short, wide delivery from Tyagi over extra cover for a boundary, which also brings up the century stand with Patidar! RCB 102/1

Full Scorecard
16:21 (IST)

After 11 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 98/1 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 47 , Rajat Patidar 47)

IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB Live Score: Tidy second over from Abhishek with du Plessis and Patidar happy to keep the scoreboard ticking through the ones and twos. Five from the over. Partnership two short of the century mark, with both batters on 47.

Full Scorecard
16:18 (IST)

After 10 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 93/1 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 45 , Rajat Patidar 44)

IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB Live Score: Farooqui returns. Du Plessis collects a brace off the first ball before getting off strike with a single off the second. Patidar drives towards long off for a single two balls later. Du Plessis steers a full, wide delivery behind point to end the over with a boundary, moving to 45 in the process. RCB looking solid at the halfway stage, scoring at over nine-an-over.

Full Scorecard
16:14 (IST)

After 9 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 85/1 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 38 , Rajat Patidar 43)

IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB Live Score: DROPPED! Another chance goes begging for the Sunrisers, this time Patidar the batter in question, off Abhishek Sharma’s bowling. Patidar got a thick outside edge towards short third man, the ball slips through the diving fielder’s hands and runs away for a four. Four singles collected in the next five deliveries. Eight off the over.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
16:33 (IST)

OUT! Patidar misses out on his half-century as Suchith breaks the second-wicket stand. Patidar goes for the slog, but doesn't quite time it, and ends up offering deep midwicket an easy catch. Second wicket of the innings for the left-arm spinner. RCB 105/2

Patidar c Tripathi b Suchith 48(38)
16:27 (IST)

IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB Live Score: FOUR! Fifty up for Francois du Plessis, bringing up the milestone in 34 deliveries. This is his 25th half-century overall in the league, and his third of the ongoing season! Slaps a short, wide delivery from Tyagi over extra cover for a boundary, which also brings up the century stand with Patidar! RCB 102/1
16:01 (IST)

IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB Live Score: SIX! Patidar rocks back and muscles the half-tracker from Suchith over long off to bring up the fify stand for the second wicket with du Plessis! RCB 55/1
15:35 (IST)

IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB Live Score: OUT! A third golden duck of the season for Virat Kohli! Gets a full delivery from Suchith, and he flicks it straight to Kane Williamson standing at midwicket. He can barely believe his luck at the moment, and wears the familiar gutted look on his way back to the dugout. RCB 0/1

Kohli c Williamson b Suchith 0(1)
15:08 (IST)

Teams:

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
15:02 (IST)

TOSS: RCB win the toss and skipper Faf du Plessis opts to bat

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live update - Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB cricket score, 54th IPL Match Live Coverage: Bhuvneshwar returns. Leg bye added to the total in the first delivery, followed by a single off each of the next two deliveries. Du Plessis collects a brace off the fourth ball before getting off strike with a single off the fifth. Maxwell crouches low and clobbers the ball straight over the bowler’s head to end the over with a maximum. 12 off the over.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match at the Wankhede Stadium on 8 May. The Kane Williamson-led SRH come into this match on the back of three straight defeats and they need to get their campaign back on track if they aim to make it to the playoffs.

Kane Williamson and Faf du Plessis, captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively. Sportzpics

Kane Williamson and Faf du Plessis, captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively. Sportzpics

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore ended their losing streak with a convincing win over the Chennai Super Kings in their last encounter. Although their batting did not fire as expected, a solid bowling performance led by Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel saw them clinch a very important victory Virat Kohli now needs to perform and if this happens, this RCB side will have all their bases covered.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be played?

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match will take place on 8 May.

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be held?

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore match start?

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match will begin from 3:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 3 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The SRB vs RCB match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Dinesh Karthik, Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Priyam Garg, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips.

Updated Date: May 08, 2022 16:54:49 IST

