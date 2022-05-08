Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Update: Glenn Maxwell off to a brisk start

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live update - Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB cricket score, 54th IPL Match Live Coverage: Bhuvneshwar returns. Leg bye added to the total in the first delivery, followed by a single off each of the next two deliveries. Du Plessis collects a brace off the fourth ball before getting off strike with a single off the fifth. Maxwell crouches low and clobbers the ball straight over the bowler’s head to end the over with a maximum. 12 off the over.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match at the Wankhede Stadium on 8 May. The Kane Williamson-led SRH come into this match on the back of three straight defeats and they need to get their campaign back on track if they aim to make it to the playoffs.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore ended their losing streak with a convincing win over the Chennai Super Kings in their last encounter. Although their batting did not fire as expected, a solid bowling performance led by Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel saw them clinch a very important victory Virat Kohli now needs to perform and if this happens, this RCB side will have all their bases covered.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be played?

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match will take place on 8 May.

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be held?

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore match start?

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match will begin from 3:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 3 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The SRB vs RCB match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Dinesh Karthik, Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Priyam Garg, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips.

