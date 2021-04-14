SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 6: Bangalore lose seventh wicket as Christian departs

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Just 21 runs have come off the last five overs. All upto Maxwell now as he takes strike for the 17th over against Natarajan. Another successful over as the left arm seamer dismisses Christian with a slower delivery outside off that takes the right-hander’s outside edge. And Saha makes no mistake behind the stumps. Four runs and a wicket off the over.

Preview: High on confidence after a winning start in their campaign, Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

David Warner-led SRH lost their opening contest against KKR by 10 runs. Barring Rashid Khan, every SRH bowler was expensive and conceded eight or more runs per over. Even the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar had an economy of 11.25 runs per over. Over the years, SRH’s strength has been their bowling and they will have their task cut out against a formidable RCB batting line up. Their spinners, Rashid and Mohammad Nabi, will be expected to play a major role, with the match taking place in Chennai.

In the batting department, SRH will be hoping that their top order fires. Warner and Wriddhiman Saha failed to provide the team with a solid start last time around, albeit it was heartening to see the fighting spirit shown by their middle-order batsmen. Both Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey struck fifties against KKR and would be looking to make the most of their good nick.

RCB are expected to continue with the winning combination. Their batting would be bolstered with the arrival of Devdutt Padikkal, who has fully recovered from COVID-19. However, the franchise might just give another chance to Rajat Patidar. Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell are definite starters and a lot will depend on them.

Death bowling has been an area of concern for RCB in the past. Last match, however, was a different story as they conceded just 31 runs and picked up 6 wickets in the last five overs. Harshal Patel, who claimed a five-for, was largely responsible for this. Kyle Jamieson picked up just one wicket, but was fairly decent with his economy, conceding 6.75 per over. From a bowling standpoint, all eyes will be on Chahal. The leggie wasn’t at his fluent best in the England series and proved ineffective in the last game too, with no wickets to show and an economy of 10.25. He has played a pivotal role for RCB in encounters against SRH in the past and will be itching to bounce back.

Even RCB’s last game took place at the venue which gives them a slight edge over SRH as far as getting accustomed to the conditions is concerned.