SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 6: Bangalore lose seventh wicket as Christian departs

21:10 (IST)

After 20 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 149/8 ( Harshal Patel 0 , )

Holder has been given the responsibility of bowling the final over. Maxwell brings up his fifty in the over and also bludgeons a huge six over deep mid-wicket off the fourth delivery, before edging the final delivery straight into Saha’s gloves. There were also three wides in the over. Big over, nevertheless. 13 runs off it.

SRH need 150 runs to win. We’ll see you on the other side with the chase.

21:08 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Well then, that was the trick. Bowling wide outside off to Maxwell and the right hander edges it to Saha behind the stumps. Maxwell c W Saha b Holder 59(41)

21:05 (IST)
six

SIX! Full toss from Holder and Maxwell bludgeons it over deep mid wicket for a maximum. Crunched!

21:04 (IST)
fifty

50 up for Maxwell. Crucial knock from RCB’s perspective. Big bucks paying dividends here for RCB. Lets see if he can finish the innings in style now.

21:03 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Full delivery from Holder and Jamieson hands a simple catch to Pandey at long. He’s off the strike, however, and that will bring Maxwell on strike. Jamieson c Manish Pandey b Holder 12(9)

21:02 (IST)

After 19 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 136/6 ( Glenn Maxwell 49 , Kyle Jamieson 12)

Natarajan entrusted with the responsibility of bowling the crucial penultimate over. Maxwell continues to find much need boundaries for RCB, collects two fours in this over. His cheeky nature was on display as well as he played a reverse scoop there too. 12 runs off the over.

21:01 (IST)
four

FOUR! Maxwell charges down the track, makes the ball a full toss and thrashes it through deep square leg.

20:59 (IST)
four

FOUR! Cheeky from the ‘Big Show’. Waits for the ball and reverse scoops it over the wicketkeeper.

20:57 (IST)

After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 124/6 ( Glenn Maxwell 40 , Kyle Jamieson 9)

Bhuvi into the 18th over. Jamieson makes an impression with the blade as plays a straight and a cover drive, collecting two boundaries in the process. Maxwell joins the party, chipping in with another boundary. Good over for RCB, 14 runs off it.  

20:55 (IST)
four

FOUR! Jamieson playing like a proper top order batsman. Stays deep in the crease and drives it down the ground.

Load More

Highlights

title-img
21:04 (IST)

20:50 (IST)

OUT! Wide delivery outside off, Christian gets his bat to it as he attempts to thrash it through the covers. But the ball takes an outside edge off his bat carries to Saha behind the stumps. Christian c W Saha b T Natarajan 1(2)
20:37 (IST)

100 up for RCB and Sundar brings it up with a boundary. Slower one from Bhuvneshwar and Sundar chipped it over mid off. RCB in desperate need of a partnership here.
20:34 (IST)

OUT! Another big wicket. Rashid with the breakthrough this time around. Two wickets in quick succession here. The slow track getting the better of ABD as the South African hands a simple catch to Warner at cover. de Villiers c Warner b Rashid Khan 1(5)
19:43 (IST)

OUT! Just marginally short from Bhuvneshwar, Padikkal goes for the pull but holes out to Nadeem at mid wicket. Just the start SRH wanted. Devdutt Padikkal c Nadeem b Bhuvneshwar 11(13)

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Just 21 runs have come off the last five overs. All upto Maxwell now as he takes strike for the 17th over against Natarajan. Another successful over as the left arm seamer dismisses Christian with a slower delivery outside off that takes the right-hander’s outside edge. And Saha makes no mistake behind the stumps. Four runs and a wicket off the over.

Preview: High on confidence after a winning start in their campaign, Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

David Warner-led SRH lost their opening contest against KKR by 10 runs. Barring Rashid Khan, every SRH bowler was expensive and conceded eight or more runs per over. Even the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar had an economy of 11.25 runs per over. Over the years, SRH’s strength has been their bowling and they will have their task cut out against a formidable RCB batting line up. Their spinners, Rashid and Mohammad Nabi, will be expected to play a major role, with the match taking place in Chennai.

File image of SRH skipper David Warner (right) and RCB skipper Virat Kohli. Sportzpics

In the batting department, SRH will be hoping that their top order fires. Warner and Wriddhiman Saha failed to provide the team with a solid start last time around, albeit it was heartening to see the fighting spirit shown by their middle-order batsmen. Both Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey struck fifties against KKR and would be looking to make the most of their good nick.

RCB are expected to continue with the winning combination. Their batting would be bolstered with the arrival of Devdutt Padikkal, who has fully recovered from COVID-19. However, the franchise might just give another chance to Rajat Patidar. Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell are definite starters and a lot will depend on them.

Death bowling has been an area of concern for RCB in the past. Last match, however, was a different story as they conceded just 31 runs and picked up 6 wickets in the last five overs. Harshal Patel, who claimed a five-for, was largely responsible for this. Kyle Jamieson picked up just one wicket, but was fairly decent with his economy, conceding 6.75 per over. From a bowling standpoint, all eyes will be on Chahal. The leggie wasn’t at his fluent best in the England series and proved ineffective in the last game too, with no wickets to show and an economy of 10.25. He has played a pivotal role for RCB in encounters against SRH in the past and will be itching to bounce back.

Even RCB’s last game took place at the venue which gives them a slight edge over SRH as far as getting accustomed to the conditions is concerned.

Full Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Thangarasu Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Updated Date: April 14, 2021 20:53:47 IST

Tags:

