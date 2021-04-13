SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Wednesday.

SRH will be looking to register their first win in IPL 2021 after losing the opener to Kolkata Knight Riders. Their strength — the bowling department had an off day against KKR as they conceded 187. The pacers especially went for a lot of runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, and T Natarajan together conceded 117 runs from 11 overs, picking up just two wickets.

The spinners picked up four of the six wickets that fell. Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi will again be the key going into the match against RCB. The pacers will need to step up as SRH need to fire as a unit to keep a formidable RCB batting line-up in check.

In the batting department, the opening pair of Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner didn't provide the desired start and that pegged the team back. They will be looking to get into the groove as soon as possible this time around.

SRH, however, would be buoyed by the middle order performance of Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow who both scored fifties. They might look to promote Abdul Samad up the order as he's impressed in the few outings and comes across as a clean hitter of the ball. Kane Williamson might not be available once again. Coach Trevor Bayliss said after the KKR match that he would take some more time to regain match fitness and SRH would look to avoid making any knee-jerk changes.

RCB, on the other hand, will be riding high on confidence after the win against reigning champions Mumbai Indians in their opener. Harshal Patel was the star of the match and became the first bowler to take a five-for against Mumbai Indians. RCB's weakness over the years has been their death bowling. But they were brilliant against MI as they pulled things back, conceding just 31 runs and picking 6 wickets in the last five overs.

Patel was brilliant with his variations and will again be the key along with AB de Villiers who played a crucial knock of 48 off 27 balls. Apart from Yuzvendra Chahal, all the other bowlers had a decent outing. Chahal hasn't been at his best for a while and struggled in the England series as well. He will be looking to bounce back hard against SRH.

The match went down the wire against MI. And there is a huge scope of improvement in the batting department. On Wednesday, it will be the battle between SRH bowlers and RCB batsmen. We are surely in for a cracker in Chennai.

Here's all you need to know about the sixth match of IPL 2021 between SRH vs RCB in Chennai.

When will the sixth match of the IPL between SRH and RCB take place?

The sixth match of IPL 2021 between SRH and RCB will take place on 14 April, 2021.

What is the venue for the match?

The match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for the live updates and over-by-over commentary.