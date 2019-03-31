What a rocking over this has been by Nabi. He has clearly rocked the RCB boat, running through their top order. Removes Hetmyer and ABD in same over. Hetmyer got out stumped looking for big shots. Came down the track and missed the ball as Bairstow whipped the bails off. Nabi then produced a peach of delivery to removed De Villiers. Went for a tossed up delivery as ABD attempted an offside drive, the drift took the ball away from outside edge as Nabi cleaned up ABD.

Sandeep Sharma called into attack and Virat Kohli decides to play him safely. Four dot balls and then a single with a dab to third man. New batsman Mooen Ali adds one more on last ball.

The result could have been decided in this over itself. Nabi should have got his fourth wicket as Moeen Ali shimmied down but Bairstow failed to collect the ball as it run down for four byes. Six off the over.

WICKET! Kohli OUT! It's over here for RCB. It was there to be hit, length ball on off as Kohli went for an uppish cover drive, straigth to Warner, who can do nothing wrong today.

OUT! What is happening? Moeen Ali run out! Very poor from RCB. Shivam Dube clips the ball to mid-wicket as Moeen Ali sets off from his crease, sent back late as Sandeep whips off the bail.

Nabi is turning out to be a pain for RCB. The off spinner turns the odd ball. But otherwise bowls a lot of arm balls. Batsmen playing for the turn each time have been fooled. Hetmyer was stumped while De Villiers was bowled. Kohli too subdued, lost it as soon as he tried to drive Sandeep Sharma. RCB being decimated. 30 for 5

After Nabi, Sandeep strikes with a two-wicket over. First gets the the biggest of all Kohli. Offered him width and banged it back of the length as Kohli went for an expansive uppish drive with no intention to keep it on ground as it went straight to Warner at cover. Mooen Ali then falls as a mix up with Shivam Dube leads to his run out. Dube gets a four in the over as well. Five off the over.

WICKET! RCB lose Shivam Dube! Nabi tossed up the delivery but the ball held up a bit due to the pitch as Dube went for the big shot but only managed to find the fielder in the deep.

Nabi finishes his quota with four wickets as he removes Shivam Dube in his final over. Tossed up for Dube as he went for the big shot but could only find the fielder in deep. Nabi figures for today: 4-0-11-4. One off the over.

Currently Mumbai Indians 146 run win over Delhi Daredevils in 2017 is the largest margin of victory in IPL. SRH made 232 in this game.So RCB must make at least 87 to escape that ignominy. They are some way away from that.

It hasn't been a great day for debutant Barman and here's he's out to bat pretty early with De Grandhomme. Four from the first over of Siddharth Kaul including a wide.

They'll have to get to 87 if they are to avoid the biggest-ever defeat in IPL history first up.

Rashid Khan called into the attack and the champion bowler would be unhappy that there's not much left for him to do thanks to the brilliance of his countrymen Nabi. He still can clean up the tail and help RCB get this over quickly. Four off the over.

De Grandhomme dispatches the first ball of SK past square leg fence. It was a knuckle ball picked well by the Kiwi as he swung his bat. Seven off the over.

Good over for RCB. 12 off it as De Grandhomme gets two boundaries. Smokes the half-tracker by Rashid over deep mid-wicket fence before using the deft touch to place the ball past backward point to get a four.

FOUR! Short ball from Bhuvi. Well directed as Barman goes for the pull shot, kisses his glove and goes over the keeper

Two fours in the over as RCB finally show some fight. Barman gets a boundary behind the wicket as he gloves the short ball by Bhuvi, who puts the last ball in the slot for De Grandhomme to get a four at long-on. 11 in the over.

FOUR! Tossed up delivery outside off by Rashid as CDG goes for a slap in front of wicket

Seven off the over. Rashid has been ordinary today as CDG slaps his looping delivery to long-off for a boundary but the leggie finds a leading edge shortly, which falls short of Bhuvi at point.

Barman may have went for many as a bowler but he's showing fighting spirit with the bat. Pulls the short one from SK to deep backward square leg for a four. Five off the over. RCB need 146 in last five overs.

WICKET! Barman OUT! Knuckle ball does the trick for Sandeep. Barman goes for the shot early as he chips it to the mid-wicket fielder.

Sandeep gets the wicket of Barman with a knuckle ball. Deceives him with lack of pace as Barman chips his shot to mid-wicket fielder. Umesh Yadav gets into the middle and smokes the other knuckle ball over long-on boundary for a six. Nine off the over.

FOUR! Shankar has been called into attack and has been dispatched for a four by Yadav. Outside off delivery whipped through the gap at cover

While it's all over in terms of competitiveness for RCB in this league game, they still had to work towards the three-figure mark. It seemed impossible when they had lost 6 wickets for 30 and a record defeat staried them in the face. But they got past the 100 mark and in the process Colin de Grandhomme got a few runs under his belt. However after the massive clobbering by Bairstow and Warner everything else was tame.

Yadav creams the outside off, full pitched ball through gap on the cover for a four. DRS taken by SRH for a possible under-edge by Yadav that flied past to Bairstow. Umpire gave it a wide, SRH were confident of an edge. Replays showed it was neither, not a wide and no edge as well. A wide immediately after that as RCB reach 100.

WICKET! UMESH YADAV OUT! CDG chips the ball to cover as he goes for a double. Yadav fails to respond after a single as he's caught ball watching. Sloppy cricket from RCB.

RCB's heart is just not in the game. Umesh Yadav gets run out as he's caught ball watching while CDG went for a double. Yadav decided to respond to his partner's call but he was too late. Just two off the over.

RUN OUT! CDG GOT TO GO! In fact it was run out at both ends after a comedy of errors but De Grandhomme has to leave as he's the first one to get run out.

A comedy of errors in the middle. Both CDG and Siraj were running towards the same end. Siraj played the shot and came out for the single, CDG took few steps and returned back but was run out before that and then Siraj was also run out at the other end but that won't be counted. For those who are interested, RCB need 122 in last over to win.

DROPPED! Nabi drops Siraj at long-on. It was a tough chance and Nabi put in a great dive but could not hold on to the catch

Virat Kohli, RCB captain : Probably one of our worst losses ever. Nothing I can explain right now. Nothing went right for us. We were outplayed in all departments by a quality side. This showed why they won...(in 2016). We couldve tried a few different things. But we really didn't try anything. The way they batted was outstanding. Just to show intent for 16-17 overs on the run was outstanding. They were world class today, and definitely deserved to be on the winning side. Important thing is to find the right balance in the batting side, and that's the mindset behind me batting at 3. Just three games in the tournament, we still have 11 games. We've still got to stay optimistic. The pitch is definitely going to be nice. We need to bring our A-game to the table.

This game is over and we now head to the second game of the night between CSK and RR. Click here for the LIVE updates.

That's it for this match from us. We now head to the CSK vs RR match. Bye!

It was a mauling of a different level today for RCB. Bengaluru fans are going to stay in hiding for long after such a performance of their side. David Warner, Jonny Bairstow slammed sublime tons and put up a record 185 for the first wicket as SRH amassed 231/2. In reply, RCB batsmen never got going as Mohammad Nabi took four wickets in his four-over spell. It's time for Virat Kohli to go back to the drawing board and come up with quick solutions before it's too late.

IPL 12 Match 11 SRH vs RCB at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad: It's over! SRH beat RCB by 118 runs! Sandeep Sharma takes the last wicket of Yuzvendara Chahal and SRH have registered a massive win at Hyderabad. Second win of the season.

IPL 2019, SRH vs RCB, Today's Match Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be eyeing their first win of Indian Premier League 2019 when they take on confident Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

RCB have lost their first two matches and will face an uphill task against a buoyant SRH. One of their biggest challenges will be stopping the rampant David Warner and Rashid Khan. Warner orchestrated Hyderabad's chase of 199 against the Royals with a blistering 69 off 37 balls. He now has scored of 85 and 69 from two matches and that would have instilled massive confidence after all that he has gone through in the last one year. Rashid Khan, meanwhile, has gone from strength to strength in international arena. In a slug-fest in their last match he returned with figures of 40-0-24-1 and 8-ball 15 to win the man of the match award.

RCB were shot out for 70 against CSK and faltered at the death against Mumbai Indians. They will be looking for a much improved batting performance. A lot will depend on how they tackle Rashid Khan. It will be fascinating to see the Kohli vs Rashid and De Villiers vs Rashid battle. What also doesn't help is the fact that RCB have won just two out of their nine matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The is room for improvement for SRH too and they would look to improve their bowling, especially in the death overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be looking to bounce back after the hammering he got against the Royals.

An exciting contest awaits us.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.