  • SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

We are into the business end of the Indian Premier League as the competition heats up for the playoffs. Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to cement their place in the top four when they face-off at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad players during Match 46 of the IPL 2022 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on 1 May, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost some steam as they have slumped to three defeats on the bounce. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, beat Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs in their last match and this should give them a lot of confidence heading into the  encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kane Williamson-led SRH now face the pressure to turn things around if they are to make to the top four.

Ahead of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore; here is everything you need to know:

SRH vs RCB Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore encounter.

SRH vs RCB Live Streaming

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SRH vs RCB Match Details

The SRH vs RCB match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, 8 May, at 3:30 PM IST.

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Abhishek Sharma

Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Suggested Playing XI for SRH vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

SRH vs RCB Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Updated Date: May 08, 2022 09:21:48 IST

