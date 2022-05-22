Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Update: Hyderabad opt to bat; Punjab make three changes to XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live update - Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS cricket score, 70th IPL Match Live Coverage: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat and make two changes to their XI, bringing in Shepherd and Suchith in place of Williamson and Natarajan. Punjab make three changes to their side, bringing in Nathan Ellis, Shahrukh Khan and Prerak Mankad.

19:08 (IST)

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, J Suchith

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Prerak Mankad, Arshdeep Singh

19:06 (IST)

Two changes for Sunrisers Hyderabad:

IN: Romario Shepherd, Jagadeesha Suchith; OUT: Kane Williamson, T Natarajan

Three changes for Punjab Kings:

IN: Nathan Ellis, Shahrukh Khan and Prerak Mankad; OUT: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rahul Chahar and Rishi Dhawan

19:03 (IST)

TOSS: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss, and stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar opts to bat
 

18:59 (IST)

Graeme Swann analyses the Wankhede surface:

"On this ground alone, there have been 282 maximums. These two teams is choc-a-bloc full of people who can hit the big ones. It’s hard, not much grass on it. I expect it to turn. 150-160 should be a good score"

18:45 (IST)

Now that they are in, RCB can go all the way. The team has all that is needed, but then, they never really were without the arsenal. It was more a case of not firing at the right time.

Why their chances look good is because of the way the league panned out in the last few days. GT, who during the initial stages of IPL 2022 looked like they just couldn’t lose, eventually showed that they can indeed do so.

Jaideep Ghosh analyses RCB's chances in the IPL 2022 playoffs. Click here to read the full piece

18:35 (IST)

One of the biggest talking points from the MI-DC match at the Wankhede Stadium was Delhi captain Rishabh Pant's decision to not review a caught-behind appeal against Tim David, who was on nought at the time. UltraEdge later confirmed a nick, and Delhi would pay a dear price as David bludgeoned their playoff hopes with an 11-ball 34.

Here's what Pant had to say on his decision after the game

18:25 (IST)

Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings are out of the IPL 2022 playoffs race, getting knocked out after Royal Challengers Bangalore's commanding eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans, the two sides will hope to end their campaigns on a high when they enter the ground one last time this season.

Both teams have a chance of pipping Delhi Capitals for the fifth spot, with Punjab, ranked one place above the eighth-ranked Hyderabad, are in a better position to achieve that given their superior NRR compared to Kane Williamson's men.

Click here to read the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 preview

18:15 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final league match of IPL 2022, which will also be the final game taking place in Maharashtra this season before the tournaments moves to the east for the playoffs. Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Punjab Kings in what is an inconsequential game as both teams find themselves out of reckoning for the knockouts, with little to play for today other than pride.

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will battle it out with the Punjab Kings in perhaps the only match that is a dead rubber by all counts in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This fixture will take place on Sunday, 22 May, at 7:30 PM at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, and Abhishek Sharma have been awesome with the bat and now without the services of Kane Williamson, these batters will need to continue with their momentum. Bhuvneshwar Kumar could lead the side and he has been superb all season with this length and control.

Kane Williamson Captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad with teammates during match 17 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 9th April 2022 Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently placed at the eighth spot on the IPL 2022 points table. Sportzpics

Punjab, on the other hand, will be glad about the performances of Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, and Shikhar Dhawan. Also, Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada have combined pretty well, especially in the death overs.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings match be played?

The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will take place on 22 May.

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings match be held?

The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings match start?

The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The SRH vs PBKS clash will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tripathi,  Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Glenn Phillips,  Shreyas Gopal, Abdul Samad, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan,  Jonny Bairstow, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan,  Writtick Chatterjee, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar,  Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa, Baltej Singh

