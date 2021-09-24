SRH vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

The second match on Saturday will see the struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Both teams started the second-half of the tournament on a losing note, with Hyderabad suffering defeat against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals beaten by Punjab in a last-over thriller.

The manner of their defeats would have hurt both SRH and PBKS. Hyderabad were totally outplayed by Delhi, who beat them by eight wickets. They batted first and made only 134 while Delhi chased down the target in 17.5 overs, losing only two wickets in the process.

Against Rajasthan, Punjab were inching towards a victory when the last two overs of the match turned the game around. Punjab needed eight runs from 12 balls but they ultimately lost the match by two runs. Kartik Tyagi bowled a brilliant 20th over to seal the game in Rajasthan's favour.

Hyderabad are at the bottom of the table, losing seven matches out of eight. Punjab, who were inconsistent even last season, won only three out of nine matches they played in this edition.

Here's all you need to know about the Match 37 of IPL 2021 between SRH and PBKS:

When will the Match 37 of the IPL 2021 between SRH and PBKS take place?

The match between SRH and PBKS will take place on 25 September 2021.

What is the venue for the match?

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah .

What time will the match start?

The SRH vs PBKS match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH and PBKS match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Darsan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi BIshnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Sherfane Rutherford, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abdul Samad, J Suchith, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Jason Roy.