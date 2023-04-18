Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav continued to struggle with his poor form with the bat after he was dismissed for seven against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Tuesday.

Having come into bat at number four in the 12th over on Tuesday, Suryakumar opened his account with a single, flicking towards deep backward square for it. SKY followed that up with a maximum a couple of deliveries later, whipping over long leg for the six.

While the six from Suryakumar was a welcome sigh of relief, that did not last long as he was dismissed the very next ball by Jansen. It was a cutter from Jansen, SKY checked his drive and ended up chipping towards left of mid off, and Markram flew across to complete a spectacular catch.

Did You Watch – Two stupendous catches by the #SRH Skipper @AidzMarkram ends Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav's stay out there in the middle.#SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/a1sGNjV6r1 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2023

It was a double delight for Markram and Jansen as both of them had teamed up to complete the dismissal of Ishan Kishan earlier in the over.

Suryakumar has been enduring a tough run of form so far this year, even being dismissed for consecutive ducks in the ODI series against Australia in March.

So far, in the IPL this season, SKY has aggregated just 66 runs from five matches at an average of 13.20.