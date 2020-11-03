IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, SRH vs MI Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad look to seal qualification spot with win over league leaders

Will Rohit Sharma play tonight?
Star Sports shows Rohit doing a light warm-up. He's out on the ground wearing the practice kit but we are not sure yet. It will be a big boost/surprise if he leads his side tonight. Let's wait and watch.
David Warner takes inspiration from team's 2016 title-winning campaign
"We knew we had to beat the top two teams in order to progress. We got one more to go against Mumbai. Losing Vijay (Shankar) is a big miss. For us we have worked out, how to go about at the top of the order.
"With the bowling, all the credit goes to them. We are finding the right balance and the right partnerships. To go for less than 20 in 4 overs, it's ridiculous," he said.
"We knew we had to win today, and that's the case in the next game. In 2016 we had to win three games and we did that."
IPL 2020: The humane genius of Ben Stokes
A few weeks ago, I reached my hometown with a heavy heart. My father had fallen seriously ill. It wasn’t the coronavirus, but just as daunting, because the doctors were stumped too. Given that he had been living on his own for years, my arrival was both timely and challenging. As we struggled to ease into the unfamiliarity of a caregiver-patient equation, my mind was a mess. The uncertainty was deafening. I’m a writer, so the headspace is precious. Words pay the bills. But I could barely watch a film, let alone analyze and review it. I struggled to form sentences. Anything other than his treatment felt like an unwelcome distraction.
Every other night, his groans scored the muted images of Ben Stokes on our television screen. Ben Stokes, the best all-rounder in the world. Ben Stokes, World Champion. Ben Stokes, Super Man. Ben Stokes, immortal. As fate would have it, my unscheduled return to my father coincided with the return of Stokes from his father. Stokes was just a stage ahead – or behind, depending on how one looks at it – in the life-cycle of perishing parents. While England celebrated Chris Woakes’ heroics in the Manchester Test against Pakistan in early August, Ben Stokes quietly dropped out of the squad. He reached his hometown, Christchurch, with a heavy heart. His father was seriously ill. He had been diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this year. Stokes went on an indefinite break from cricket. IPL 2020 felt distant. The Rajasthan Royals started the season not knowing when – or if – Stokes would play for them. A domestic T20 league during a global pandemic might not have been his top priority.
IPL on Pod: DC and RCB's struggles, playoff scenarios, how the remaining league matches will go and more
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals are second and third in the IPL 2020 league table and have resided in the top half of the table for almost the entire league duration but are still to seal the playoffs berth. They were expected to qualify for playoffs at least a week back but consecutive defeats, four for DC and three for RCB, means the winner between their match on Monday would reach the playoffs while the loser could miss out.
Kolkata Knight Riders are still in contention for the playoffs after beating Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, however, Sunrisers Hyderabad have a positive Net Run Rate, and they could qualify for the playoffs if they beat Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.
MI were the first team to qualify for the playoffs and are now also guaranteed a top spot in the league table. The defending champions have made winning a habit. And that habit is a result of a number of things that the franchise has done right to build a legacy for themselves. Their efforts behind creating a winning environment, building a core, spotting suitable talent, and backing top players have made them the most dominant IPL franchise.
SRH expose chink in RCB’s batting as race to playoffs heats up
If there is one thing we realised on the final league-stage Saturday of this edition of the Indian Premier League, it’s that no team – barring Mumbai Indians – wants an easy qualification route.
In a season where Chennai Super Kings have never been in the knockouts’ race, you would think the other teams would pull up their socks. They haven’t, with all five teams still in contention for the remaining three spots as you read this. While it is an ode to Mumbai in how well oiled they are, the consistency among other teams in being inconsistent is worrying. In a league that is in its 13th season, you expect more than just two teams constantly making the knockouts. From a holistic IPL viewpoint, that is staggering.
Two teams are synonymous with this inconsistency – Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The former were quite brilliant in their early-season form, yet have managed to squander any gains whatsoever and are now on the cusp of exit thanks to faltering run-rate. Royal Challengers Bangalore are only marginally better in terms of NRR as they also blew their massive chance to join Mumbai early in the knockouts’ sanctity. Both these losses were marred by shoddy batting performances.
From unstoppable to unconvincing, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore stutter into playoffs
Last five matches (most recent first): W-L-L-L-L | L-L-L-L-W
These horror runs, particularly to close out a season, would typically put teams out of a tournament. Instead, they belong to two of the three entrants into the IPL 2020 playoffs: Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
In what was a scrappy affair for large parts, both DC and RCB squeezed their way through to the final week of the competition – the losing side meeting its own requirement to stay ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders on net run rate. A couple of weeks ago, you would’ve thought that this will be a crunch contest to ascertain who gets the all-important top-two finish – and it was – except the two competitors, in the course of these last two weeks, had gone spectacular to scratchy and from seemingly unstoppable to infuriatingly unconvincing.
Nine matches into the season, Delhi Capitals were the best bowling side, by a distance: They were the only team conceding less than eight runs per over, and were the most frequent wicket-takers in the competition too (strike rate 17.1). Their scoring rate, too, was second only to MI. At the same stage, RCB’s numbers weren’t league-leading, but theirs was a campaign standing out for the situations from which they were eking out results – inducing an SRH collapse of 32/8 in their opener, chasing down 35 in the last two overs against RR, winning a Super Over versus MI.
Decoding Delhi Capitals' downward slump and how they can improve
There was a time in this edition of the IPL, not too long ago, when Delhi Capitals – along with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore – had pulled away from the others in the race to the Playoffs. Now, as the league stage enters its last round, these three sides are still at the top. However, while Mumbai are guaranteed a top spot, Bangalore and Delhi have fallen behind; and given their ordinary net run rates, a defeat in the last match – when they play each other – may well spell doom for both.
This is particularly true for Delhi (-0.159), whose net run rate is behind not only that of Bangalore (-0.145), but also Sunrisers Hyderabad (+0.555) and Kings XI Punjab (-0.133), both of whom are two points behind them. In other words, they as good as have to win their last match.
So, what went wrong? Why did Delhi lose four matches on the trot after winning seven out of nine? Ajinkya Rahane played two of these matches: he got a golden duck in one and played a useful cameo in the other before being replaced by Prithvi Shaw – who did not do much either.
Resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to topple mighty Mumbai Indians, seal playoff berth
Riding high on momentum, Sunrisers Hyderabad will back themselves to topple the mighty Mumbai Indians and qualify for the IPL playoffs on Tuesday.
Thanks to their healthy run-rate, a win against Mumbai Indians should be enough to send SRH into the final-four.
After taking a tough call to leave out the dangerous Jonny Bairstow from the playing eleven, SRH have managed to find out the "right" balance. Wriddhiman Saha has made an instant impact as David Warner's opening partner and the inclusion of Jason Holder has given them an all-round option.
Pacers Holder and Sandeep Sharma were extremely impressive, both upfront and at the death, in the last game Royal Challengers Bangalore. With left-arm pacer T Natarajan and trump card Rashid Khan also in the mix, they boast of a well-rounded bowling attack.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL!
It's match 56 of the Indian Premier League tonight, the very final match of the league stage, and it will see Sunrisers Hyderabad face off against the Mumbai Indians. SRH have done very well to recover from a poor start to the campaign, and enter this match with their chances of qualifying for the playoffs still intact. Should they win tonight's encounter, they would replace KKR in the third qualification place, thanks to their high net run rate, but a loss would mean the end of their season. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates from this high-stakes encounter!
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians latest updates: Inspired team changes from David Warner has turned the fortunes around for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Two wins from the last two matches have pushed SRH within the touching distance of a playoff spot.
Preview: SRH face Mumbai Indians in the last league match of IPL 2020 on Tuesday and a victory on the night would be enough for the Hyderabad franchise to reach the playoffs as they have a better net run rate than other contenders.
After losing to Kings XI Punjab, SRH needed to win their last three matches to have any chance of reaching the playoffs. Warner then decided to bring in Wriddhiman Saha as an opener for Jonny Bairstow while Jason Holder also came in. Both the players have been impressive in the last two outings, contributing towards victories.
Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan have provided strong support to Rashid Khan to transform Hyderabad's bowling attack into a match-winning force in the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
On the other hand, MI are assured of a top spot and have already qualified for the playoffs but SRH could not afford to take things easy. Ruthless Mumbai have Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult bowling in top form. Ishan Kishan has prospered in the role of the opener and Kieron Pollard has led the side excellently in the absence of Rohit Sharma.
For Mumbai, winning is a habit, for SRH, a victory is an utmost necessity to qualify for the playoffs. And we are assured of a cracking game on Tuesday.
Squads:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav
Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson
