After 8 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 43/3 ( KL Rahul (C) 25 , Deepak Hooda 5)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Abdul Samad is introduced by SRH. Rahul goes straight down the ground to collect a boundary off the first ball of the over. Eight off the over.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|48/3 (9.0 ov) - R/R 5.33
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|KL Rahul (C)
|Batting
|26
|23
|3
|0
|Deepak Hooda
|Batting
|9
|12
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Abdul Samad
|1
|0
|8
|0
|T Natarajan
|1
|0
|5
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 27/3 (4.5)
|
21 (21) R/R: 5.04
KL Rahul (C) 12(13)
Deepak Hooda 9(12)
|
Manish Pandey 11(10) S.R (110)
c Bhuvneshwar Kumar b Romario Shepherd
After 7 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 35/3 ( KL Rahul (C) 19 , Deepak Hooda 3)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Umran Malik is introduced for the first time tonight. He's excellent with his fiery pace with deliveries ranging between 142ks and 148 ks. Just three runs off the over.
After 6 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 32/3 ( KL Rahul (C) 17 , Deepak Hooda 2)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Brilliant powerplay for SRH. They have got rid of the likes of de Kock and Evin Lewis, but Rahul still remains a threat. Three wickets, and just 32 runs come off the first six overs.
After 5 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 27/3 ( KL Rahul (C) 14 , Deepak Hooda 0)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Romario Shepherd is introduced and strikes right in his first over. Manish Pandey is caught by Bhuvneshwar at mid-on as LSG lose their third wicket. Nothing going right for Lucknow at the moment.
OUT! Romario Shepherd strikes! Manish Pandey is caught by Bhuvi and has to depart. SRH with the early advantage in this contest. Manish Pandey c Bhuvneshwar b Shepherd 11
After 4 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 17/2 ( KL Rahul (C) 14 , Manish Pandey 1)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Second wicket for Sundar as he gets rid of Evin Lewis. Lewis goes for the slog-sweep, gets hit on the thigh pad and is struck right in front. Manish Pandey is in at number four, and is off the mark in the fifth ball he faces.
OUT! Struck LBW and this time Lewis has to depart. He decides against the review. Sundar with the wicket yet again. Lewis lbw b Washington Sundar 1
After 2 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 8/1 ( KL Rahul (C) 7 , Evin Lewis 0)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Spin introduced early on as Washington Sundar is introduced. The move to introduce spin works as Sundar gets rid of de Kock, who is caught by Williamson at short extra-cover. There's a huge review for lbw against Lewis later in the over, but it's not out. SRH opt for the review anyway but the decision stands. No bat involved, ball-tracking shows the ball is inside the line of off-stump but it ends up bouncing a bit. Relief for Lewis!
OUT! Bad shot execution from Quinton de Kock and that costs him his wicket. Williamson with the catch at short extra-cover as Sundar strikes. de Kock c Williamson b Washington Sundar 1
After 1 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 3/0 ( KL Rahul (C) 2 , Quinton de Kock (W) 1)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Bhuvneshwar Kumar into the attavk for SRH first up. In the second ball, Rahul pushes towards left of mid-off to find a single as he and Lucknow get off the mark. De Kock is also off the mark. Just three off the over.
Playing XI
LSG: KL Rahul(Captain), Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
SRH: Kane Williamson(Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
Toss update: SRH win the toss and Kane Williamson says they will bowl first. LSG skipper KL Rahul confirms Jason Holder making his debut for the team, replaving Dushmantha Chameera.
SRH vs LSG Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). SRH will be hoping for a quick turnaround after their opening game loss to RR. Stay tuned for more updates.
Preview: Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on 4 April.
In the last game against Rajasthan Royals, SRH conceded 210 runs and in reply could only manage 149 and that too primarily due to the innings of Washington Sundar, Aiden Markram and Romario Shepherd.
Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, came from behind to seal a thrilling win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-scoring match.
When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be played?
The LSG vs SRH IPL 2022 match will take place on 4 April.
Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be held?
The LSG vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.
What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad match start?
The LSG vs SRH IPL 2022 match will begin at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.
Where can you watch LSG vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The LSG vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The LSG vs SRH match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar as well.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the LSG vs SRH IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson (c), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shashank Singh, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, Ravikumar Samarth, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey
