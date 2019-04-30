When you are chasing 212, you pray that Gayle could fire and the rest just have to turn up. Not the case tonight as Gayle departs inside the powerplay. Khaleel, Kumar and Rashid had bowled well in their first spells, but Sandeep is proving expensive on another night. The fourth seamer has been the Achilles heel for Hyderabad this season, as both Sandeep and Kaul have failed to turn up. They will be hoping that Nabi can steady it up in the middle overs tonight. For Punjab, Rahul and Agarwal have to play a lot of overs even if they are to get near to the target of 212. The key in this partnership will be running between the wickets. This is a biggish outfield, similar to Mohali, and these two are well adept at stroking it in the gap and running hard.

Abhishek Sharma into the attack and bowls a big front-foot no ball. Free hit was not used well by Punjab. They finally got a boundary though after some dry overs, thanks to a shabby fielding effort by Rashid in the deep. 11 came in the over. Fifty up for Punjab.

FOUR! Poor ball from Sandeep, knuckle ball gone wrong, at Rahul's legs and he sort of sweeped it for a boundary to deep backward square leg.

Sandeep is brought back into the attack. Just one over for Rashid. Rahul is 34 off 31 and this is not the kind of approach you want to see in the chase of 213 runs. But maybe, he knows he is an important wicket here and his fall could end Punjab's chances. But need to target someone to keep the required rate under control. Time-out taken.

SIX! Mayank picked the ball early, flight from Mayank and he stood and lovely bats swing from him, goes right over the sight screen.

OUT! Mayank is gone. he just hit six on the first ball of the over. Sees the flight again and tries to clear the deep mid-wicket boundary. Connected well but not well enough to surpass the ropes. Shankar stood there to catch the ball. Agarwal c Shankar b Rashid Khan 27(18)

Rahul is timing it well, but it appears the plan for Punjab is to delay the charge. Perhaps they want to make sure that their net run rate doesn't dip a lot even if they lose the game. They will try to ensure they get near this huge total before going for an all out assault.

Rashid replaces Abhishek now. This is where Williamson is very intelligent as captain. He has many wicket-taking options but it is all about how you use this bunch of bowlers. He knows he has a huge target on board and is not letting the opposition settle down quickly at all. Dot balls, tidy overs and the required rate is spurring up. It will certainly lead to a fault shot and that is what happened in the last over. Mayank gone, Pooran comes in.

SIX! Just a little full and Pooran lines himself up, comes behind the ball and uses power to dispatch it over the long-on region for a maximum.

Mohammad Nabi introduced into the attack. It has been tough for the batsmen to score off him in the tournament. Pooran hits one maximum in the over to warm himself up. The equation is getting tougher for Punjab. They need 132 runs in 60 balls.

SIX! Well, there are some superb fielding efforts near the boundary ropes and some funny. This was a funny one. Pooran hooked Khaleel to fine leg, where Bhuvi jumped in the air to take the catch but did not how close he was to the ropes and landed outside the ropes. Khaleel got disappointed but then shared a laugh with everyone including the captain.

FOUR! Short ball and now Pooran rocks back and pulls it away for a boundary to deep mid-wicket. Result is four runs

OUT! Bhuvi caught one early on in the over and then ended up jumping outside the boundary ropes. This time the ball was hit some distance in front of him, he came running in and then dived to pluck the catch inches above the ground. Superb effort. Pooran is the man dismissed. Pooran c Bhuvneshwar b Khaleel Ahmed 21(10)

Khaleel brought back and almost had Pooran on the first ball. Bhuvi near the ropes faltered, not knowing where his foot was. But he had an opportunity to make amends and he took that beautiful catch to remove the same batsman. Pooran is gone, Miller comes in.

Nabi continues. Good comeback by him after having gone for 10 in the first over. Just 5 off it. Match quickly slipping away from Punjab's hands. Punjab need 112 runs in 48 balls

Mayank Agarwal's brief and breezy stay ends as he tries to go for consecutive big hits against the mighty Khan from Afghanistan. The batsmen are picking Rashid better this year and are trying to be aggressive against him. But Mayank was probably too eager in his attempt. Pooran started in the only fashion he knows, trying to send every ball out of bounds. Bhuvi missed a chance off Khaleel but made up for it in the same over by taking a spectacular catch in the outfield. Punjab are looking to bat around KL Rahul, but have lost a wicket too many at this stage in their quest.

FOUR! Rashid comes into the attack and bowls a short ball, Miller goes on back foot and heaves the ball away for four to deep mid-wicket.

OUT! Pressure got to Miller, who was trying to hit every ball out of the park, went on back foot again and pulled but the ball went straight to Shankar at deep extra cover. Rashid gets the wicket. Miller c Shankar b Rashid Khan 11(11)

OUT! R ashid gets two wickets in two balls. Ashwin comes in to bat and he wanted to hit the wrong'un over the long-on fielder, could not connect well and hit it straight to Pandey near the ropes. Rashid on a hat-trick. A shwin c Manish Pandey b Rashid Khan 0(1)

A boundary to start the over but that's that. Two attempts to clear the ropes as the required rate kept on jumping and both shots resulted in wickets. Rashid will be on hat-trick when he returns. Rahul, however, still quiet and that is strange.

SIX! Nabi bowls to Rahul, outside the off stump and fuller, Rahul lofts it beautifully over the extra covers for a maximum

SIX! Full-toss ball to Rahul around his waist height and he does not waste this delivery, swings the bat to clear the fielder at deep backward square leg.

Debutant Prabhsimran joins Rahul in the middle. Rahul tonked two sixes in the over and then took a single. The new man ate three balls at this stage. Punjab need 93 runs in 36 balls

Rashid is picking wickets by the bunch now. Rahul runs a serious risk of running out of partners, so he decided to take matters in his own hand and decided to show his teammates how it's done. Two back to back sixes against Nabi has kept Punjab in the hunt but only just.

Rashid has beend denied the hat-trick as Rahul takes a single off the first ball and brings struggling Prabhsimran on strike. He is up against the best in the business straightaway. Rashid ends his four overs with figures of 3/21. Punjab is not in the chase anymore despite Rahul still there. Punjab need 90 runs in 30 balls

SIX! Bhuvi comes back on, fuller but little too straight, Rahul swings the bat and clears the long-on boundary by some distance.

Bhuvneshwar comes into the attack and Rahul starts the over with a maximum. There's no other way Punjab are going to win from here. Rahul has to hit every ball. Every ball. One six and one four. 12 came in the over. Punjab need 78 runs in 24 balls

SIX! Attempeted yorker from Sandeep but Rahul goes deep into his crease and makes it a full-toss, hits it straight for a six. It was a one-handed six.

Rahul is playing merely to close the gap between the target and the number of balls left. Juts one six in the over. He has no support at the other end. He can score 26 more for himself and get to the second century of the tournament. Punjab need 68 runs in 18 balls.

The debutant for Punjab, Prabhsimran Singh, is feeling the load of the world on his shoulders as he faces this huge asking rate. The chase for Punjab is only about getting as close as possible to the Hyderabad score now even as Rahul is chancing his arms against every bowler.

Punjab needed 68 off 18 balls. Hyderabad are pretty much winning this one. Still, the man who played 56 balls and scored 81 in the heat outside, dived to save 2 runs near the ropes. Some commitment level from David Warner and it rubbed on Sandeep, who too dived to deny a boundary to Prabhsimran Singh later in the over. Six off the last ball. Punjab need 56 runs in 12 balls

OUT! Slower from Khaleel, Rahul swings the bat, almost a blind attempt, bottom edge goes high up in the air, comes down and captain Kane takes a good catch and then gets a kiss on the forehead by Khaleel. That is the end of Punjab's hopes. Rahul c Williamson b Khaleel Ahmed 79(56)

Khaleel comes into attack to finish his spell. And he finishes well. 3 wickets for 40 runs. Costly he was. But with that much target on the board, bowled with a lot of freedom. Punjab need 48 runs in 6 balls

Khaleel sends Rahul packing in the penultimate over even as the result was already a foregone conclusion. It was the third wicket in the inning for Khaleel who continues his impressive show this season. Sunrisers will rue the lack of support for the nippy left-armer if they miss the playoff train this season.

OUT! Prabhsimran Singh has to go. Yorker length delivery from Sandeep Sharma and the batsman wanted to smash it in the leg side, missed it completely. It hit him on the back leg. Umpire said out after the huge appeal. Batsman took the review but decision was not changed. Simran Singh lbw b Sandeep Sharma 16(17)

OUT! Knuckle ball working for Sandeep, new man Mujeeb plays a big heav, misses it completely, but the refuses to miss the middle stump. Mujeeb goes back for a duck. Mujeeb b Sandeep Sharma 0(3)

What a finish in the tournament for Warner, who smashed 81 runs and helped his side to a much-needed victory. This win makes SRH's chances of qualifying for the playoffs stronger. Punjab has been outclassed here by a professional Hyderabad team who had the game under control right from the start. A brilliant night for Williamson.

R Ashwin, KXIP captain: It's not right to think what happened in the past. We have played well in every department earlier. 200 was about par. We pulled it back very nicely. But we did not keep them under 200. Teams have struggled to chase over 195. We tried to stay in the game most of the time. It is pretty straight forward, you have to win games at this stage of the tournament. A lot of young energy in the team. We are not going to go away from the tournament so easily.

Kane Williamson, SRH captain : I think throughout the season you're looking for points and it has come during a crunch time. Big game for us and it's been close to a complete performance. (On Warner and Bairstow) Yeah they have been world class throughout the tournament. Will be difficult to fill their boots. But as a team we have to pick up the slack. Always looking for more runs. That's what you're trying to do every game whether you come in to bat in the middle or at the top. Really good performance all-round. Obviously we lost to Kings XI the last time, we knew were were in for a tough match. There's some guys on the sidelines raring to go. No doubt there will be some changes with guys leaving and they'll be excited. We take it one game at a time and there's a lot of hard work to go before we talking about finals.

Warner: Nice to get out there and do your job. It is about backing your game plan and basics. I had time off and worked harder on my game and wanted to bring the best out of me. Thank you to the crowd who always comes in numbers to support us.

Teams have preferred to take the chasing route to glory this season but if you bat first and bat big like Hyderabad have done on a few occasions this season, you put yourself in great a position to win. David Warner has end his epic season on a high note with another match-winning knock. He truly is the IPL goat. He went after the bowling in the powerplay and made 37 runs in 6 overs, but slowed down considerably in the next four overs scoring only 10 runs and ensuring Hyderabad's fragile middle order isn't exposed too soon. This game awareness and willingness to put everything on the line for his team separates Warner from the rest. In the bowling department, the fourth season is still a concern for Hyderabad, but the extra cushion of runs on the board allowed them to get through their weaker bowlers without much damage. The Sunrisers maintain their standing at number 4 with this win and edge ahead of the crowd of teams clamouring for that final playoffs spot.

We will be back with another match tomorrow as RCB take on RR at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Be right back at 8 pm tomorrow. For now, good night.

That's it from us. One more victory for SRH in the tournament and they would be a relieved side. Some games in the past have not gone in their favour but in this match, they came back strongly and played the brand of cricket they are known for. Punjab are still in it. They need two victories in the next two games.

IPL 2019, SRH vs KXIP Today’s Match Preview: The 48th match of IPL 2019 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab can easily be called as the battle of the equals. Both teams have won 5 out of the 11 matches played thus far. The one thing that differentiates them on the points table is the Net Run-Rate (NRR). Hyderabad, with a NRR of 0.559 are placed at No 4 position with Punjab (0.117 NRR) at No 5. The Monday night contest will literally be their first steps to outdo each other in race to playoffs.

The positive for Hyderabad is that they will be playing at their home ground. It will be David Warner's last match in the tournament as he returns to national duty. SRH would be hoping that before departing for UAE, Warner provides the much-needed momentum to the team that can help them ease into the last-four. With Jonny Bairstow already in England, SRH would have to quickly come up with an able replacement to Warner. But that is again something to think in future.

On Monday, SRH middle-order will also be tested. It has failed to live up to expectations on a number of occasions. Manish Pandey's form is a huge relief to the SRH camp but they need likes of Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan to do well.

Middle-order batting is a concern even for SRH's opponents Punjab, who have continued to struggle in the middle overs. David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal have not performed consistently well and converted good starts into big scores. It is about time they come good or Punjab may fall short before the playoffs begin.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Full squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan.

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

