  Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Coverage, venue, date, timing
Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

18:21 (IST)

Resurgent and rejigged SRH gear up for KKR challenge

After a subdued start to the tournament, SRH turned things around with back-to-back wins over Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, and Kane Williamson's team is now eying a hat-trick of victories.


KKR, on the other hand, are heading into the match after a loss against Delhi Capitals but it remains a formidable side and would look to bounce back from the reversal.


Click here to read the SRH vs KKR preview

18:02 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 25th match of the 2022 Indian Premier League, with Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live update - Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR Live cricket score, 25th IPL Match Live Coverage: Follow this space for the latest update on the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match.

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score streaming, IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 on Friday.

This match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and if the form of both the sides is anything to go by, we can hope for an exciting clash. After suffering two defeats on the trot, Sunrisers Hyderabad bounced back and notched up two successive wins. KKR, on the other hand, have been fairly consistent, and have won three out of their five games so far. However, they lost their last game against the Delhi Capitals and need to bounce back to their winning ways.

SRH skipper Kane Williamson smashed 57 off 46 against GT, his first half-century of the season. Sportzpics

File image of Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson. Sportzpics

Here's all you need to know regarding when and where to watch SRH vs KKR match:

When will the SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders match be played?

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match will take place on 15 April.

Where will the SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders match be held?

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders match start?

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), R Samarth, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, Shashank Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Umran Malik, Saurabh Dubey, Fazhalaq Farooqui, Romario Shepherd, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Sheldon Jackson,  Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Abhijeet Tomar, Sunil Narine, Baba Indrajith, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Alex Hales, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Pratham Singh, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav

Updated Date: April 15, 2022 18:07:33 IST

