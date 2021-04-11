SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 3: Karthik tees off in slog overs with flurry of boundaries

OUT! Shakib with a one-handed lofted shot but finds Samad at midwicket. Shakib c Abdul Samad b Bhuvneshwar 3(5)
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|187/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.35
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Dinesh Karthik (W)
|not out
|22
|9
|2
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|4
|0
|45
|1
|T Natarajan
|4
|0
|37
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 187/6 (20)
|
27 (27) R/R: 11.57
Dinesh Karthik (W) 22(9)
Shakib Al Hasan 3(5)
|
Shakib Al Hasan 3(5) S.R (60)
c Abdul Samad b Bhuvneshwar Kumar
OUT! Shakib with a one-handed lofted shot but finds Samad at midwicket. Shakib c Abdul Samad b Bhuvneshwar 3(5)
SIX! Kartthik with a brilliant sweep as the ball finds the deep backward square boundary.
After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 171/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (W) 7 , Shakib Al Hasan 3)
Former skipper Dinesh Karthik and Shakib Al Hasan are out there to see off the innings on a positive note as Natarajan comes up for his final over. He once again gives the duo nightmares with his spicy yorkers. But Karthik hits the next ball hard and straight for a one-bounce four. Seven off it.
Nitish Rana last six innings in IPL:
0(1)
81(53)
0(1)
87(61)
0(1)
80(56) (Today)
After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 162/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (W) 1 , Shakib Al Hasan 1)
Mohammad Nabi is back for his final over. The tables have turned in this game as he removes Rana and Morgan off two consecutives balls. He misses a hat-trick, however, but brilliant stuff with just three off it.
OUT! Another one bites the dust as Eoin Morgan finds Abdul Samad as backward square. Morgan c Abdul Samad b Mohammad Nabi 2
OUT! Mohammad Nabi gets the big fish Nitish Rana, who was going for another maximum but is caught by Vijay Shankar.
After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 159/3 ( Nitish Rana 80 , Eoin Morgan (C) 1)
Another big over as Rashid Khan sees off Dre Russ. Russell goes for the lofted shot aiming for a six, but instead finds Manish Pandey at long-on. Seven runs and a wicket.
WICKET! Rashid's at it again! Russell slams this one to find the boundary but instead finds Manish Pandey at long-on. Russell c Manish Pandey b Rashid Khan 5(5)
Andre Russell’s SR in the death overs (16-20) in IPL is 208.7
The stage is set for Dre Russ.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of match three of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) set to be held in Chennai. Both teams will look to start afresh after having come close last season in UAE, especially SRH, who lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2. KKR are yet to reach playoffs since 2018, having narrowly missed out in the last two editions. Stay tuned as we bring you updates from the match.
IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Former skipper Dinesh Karthik and Shakib Al Hasan are out there to see off the innings on a positive note as Natarajan comes up for his final over. He once again gives the duo nightmares with his spicy yorkers. But Karthik hits the next ball hard and straight for a one-bounce four. Seven off it.
KKR narrowly missed out on a playoff spot after finishing fifth in the standings, level on points with fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore but with a lesser net run-rate. Meanwhile, SRH made the playoffs last season, where they lost to eventual finalists Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2. They had beaten RCB in the Eliminator.
This will be Eoin Morgan’s first full season as KKR skipper, after having taken over captaincy duties from Dinesh Karthik midway through the previous season in the UAE.
KKR have largely retained their core group with the likes of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, while also purchasing the likes of veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh and Karun Nair.
They have also welcomed back Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, who was part of the Kolkata-based side’s title victories in 2012 and 2014. His presence will add an all-round dimension to the squad.
Despite losing captaincy last season, Dinesh Karthik will continue to be a key finisher, while Shubman Gill will look to get things going by opening the batting. KKR have also retained the likes of Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana among a few others.
Meanwhile, Sunrisers, like KKR, retained most of their squad, while acquiring the likes of Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kedar Jadhav and bowler Jagadeesha Suchith (Rs 20 lakh).
David Warner’s side are aiming to lift their second IPL title, having previously won in 2016 after beating RCB. They did reach the final again in 2018, only to lose to CSK by eight wickets.
The biggest boost for SRH will be the return to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who missed most of last season due to a thigh injury. He eventually missed India’s tour of Australia that followed, but came back strongly in the limited-overs series against England at home, picking up 10 wickets across both ODIs and T20Is. His experience will be crucial for SRH.
Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.
The IPL is all set to return to India after a pit stop in UAE in 2020 but all teams will deprived of the home conditions.
Harbhajan will join the likes of Sunil Narine, Shakib-al-Hasan, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy in KKR's spin department.