SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaigns on Sunday when they face off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, which had hosted the tournament opener between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) earlier on Friday.

Both teams will hope to add to their trophy count this season, with KKR having lifted the trophy twice under Gautam Gambhir's captaincy in 2012 and 2014 while the Sunrisers have done the same in 2016 under David Warner. The 'Orange Army' nearly collected a second under Kane Williamson's leadership two years later, but it was not meant to be as they lost to Chennai Super Kings, who were making a comeback from a two-year suspension, in the final.

SRH made it as far as the second qualifier in the 2020 edition of the league, which had to be shifted to the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID crisis in India and played behind closed doors. They defeated eventual winners Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets in the final league game to seal their place in the playoffs, although at the expense of KKR — who needed Rohit Sharma's side to win for them to sneak through. SRH then went on to defeat RCB by six wickets in the eliminator, before their journey ultimately came to an end with a 17-run defeat to the Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier.

As far as the KKR camp goes, this will be the first full season for Eoin Morgan as captain. The Ireland-born England limited-overs skipper had replaced Dinesh Karthik in the role midway through the previous season after the franchise owners ran out of patience with the lack of results under the latter. Kolkata finished fifth on the points table, for a second year running, after winning seven and losing as many — three of those wins and four defeats taking place under Morgan's captaincy.

KKR won both contests against SRH in the previous season. After a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the early stages of the season, the two faced off in what finished as a tie in mid-October, with the Knight Riders emerging victors in the subsequent Super Over.

Here's all you need to know about the third match of IPL 2021 between SRH and KKR at Chepauk:

When will the third match of the IPL between SRH and KKR take place?

The third match of IPL 2021 between SRH and KKR will take place on 11 April, 2021.

What is the venue for the match?

The match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for the live updates and over-by-over commentary.

