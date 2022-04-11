SRH vs GT Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Sunrisers Hyderabad are high on confidence on the back of a spirited win against the Chennai Super Kings in their last outing. This should stand them in good stead as they square-off against an unbeaten Gujarat Titans at Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Academy on 11 April (Monday).

Sunrisers Hyderabad come into this game placed eighth in the points table after notching up their first win of the season Debutants Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have been superb till now and are placed third.

For Gujarat, bowling has been their strength and the likes of Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan have been superb in the three matches so far. As far as the batting is concerned, Shubman Gill has been consistent as an opener and Hardik Pandya and David Miller have delivered in crunch situations. The presence of Rahul Tewatia has bolstered the batting order and given the side the perfect balance.

SRH have a decent batting order. While Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, and Aiden Markram are match-winners in their own right, they need to click in unison. In the last match against the Chennai Super Kings, Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi were on fire and helped their team cruise to an 8-wicket victory. As far as the bowling is concerned, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, and Washington Sundar have been good so far.

If we take a look at the surface at the DY Patil Sports Academy, it has been fairly neutral and as has been the trend so far, the captain winning the toss could well elect to field first.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI:



Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Gujarat Titans probable playing XI: Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

